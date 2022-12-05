Read full article on original website
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Larry Brown Sports
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
FRISCO - The Tyron Smith move is now official. Tyron is practicing today in the Wednesday session here at The Star, a level of activity that buoys the building. “Any time Tyron Smith is on the practice field,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "it’s a good day for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Miami Herald
Years after retiring from UCLA football, Dolphins’ Phillips ‘grateful’ to be back home
Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows his stint at UCLA will always be a part of his story. It was a time that strained him not only physically but mentally, and culminated in his retirement from football after a string of injuries.
Daboll matches wits with Sirianni as Giants host Eagles
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles can book a spot in the playoffs with either a win or tie Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report
On the day he was announced as the current vote leader for the Pro Bowl, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice because of ankle issues from hits he's taken over the past two games. Tagovailoa was among seven Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have the laundry list of injuries the Tennessee Titans have, but that doesn't mean their injury report doesn't feature some big names. Jacksonville's injury update for Wednesday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited.
Centre Daily
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Centre Daily
Sean McVay ‘Leaning Towards’ Rams QB Baker Mayfield Being Active Against Raiders
When the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield the question was which team would take a flier on the polarizing former No. 1 overall pick. Well, that team wound up being the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to be their fourth starting quarterback this season alone. However, when Mayfield suits up for the Rams in live-game action for the first time is still unknown.
Centre Daily
Defensive Back Goes Back on IR
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Centre Daily
Baker Mayfield Might Play for Rams Two Days After Joining Team
The Rams turned plenty of heads around the NFL by claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. Now, a day before their Thursday night matchup with the Raiders, they might do so again by handing over the keys to their offense to the former No. 1 draft pick. As injuries continue...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keyron Kinsler Jr., Safety, Alcorn State Braves
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Centre Daily
12 Potential Colts Head Coaching Options to Watch
The 2022 NFL season hasn't gone exactly how we all expected for the Indianapolis Colts. After coming into the year with playoff aspirations, the team currently sits at 4-8-1 at the Week 14 bye week. Former head coach Frank Reich was fired back in Week 9 and his replacement, former...
Centre Daily
Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
Centre Daily
Marquee Matchup Brings Added Fire to Rivalry Between Browns and Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks between quarterback Joe Burrow and a triumvirate of receivers including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but on November 7th of the 2021 season, they were soundly beaten by the Cleveland Browns secondary in a game the Browns dominated 41-16. Despite having played each other twice since then, this will be the first time the two sides will be able to clash at full strength.
Centre Daily
Week 13 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints are reeling from a bitter last-second defeat at the hands of the Bucs in a game where they had complete control for over 50 minutes. They'll have extra time for it to sit with them as well with the bye week upon us. Here's a closer look at the snap counts from Week 13 with some observations from the game.
Scouting the Latest Commitments: Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, & Brandyn Hillman
Director of Scouting Steven Bailoni breaks down commitments from top 2023 prospects Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, and Brandyn Hillman
Centre Daily
Seahawks Defense Continues to Dominate Early Pro Bowl Voting
The Seattle Seahawks' defense has had its ups and downs on the field this season. But when it comes to earning individual votes for this season's Pro Bowl, the Seahawks have been dominant. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks continue to lead their respective positions in total Pro...
