The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks between quarterback Joe Burrow and a triumvirate of receivers including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but on November 7th of the 2021 season, they were soundly beaten by the Cleveland Browns secondary in a game the Browns dominated 41-16. Despite having played each other twice since then, this will be the first time the two sides will be able to clash at full strength.

1 DAY AGO