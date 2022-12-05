Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Wintry mix expected Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.
KSNB Local4
While chillier today, tomorrow is the main event of the forecast
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the quiet before the storm for much of the area. Well certainly not idea with a cold front pushing south through the area this morning, at least the weather is quiet today. Probably the biggest issue has been the low clouds cover and patchy fog in Northern Nebraska behind the cold front. While some of this has drifted southward into Central Nebraska, it should remain in the northern half of Nebraska before burning off later today. The air will be chillier today because of the cold front...at least for most areas. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to the lower 50s southwest. For the Tri-Cities area, it’ll get close to 40° this afternoon. While winds won’t get terribly strong, they might get a touch breezy at 10 to 15 mph. They’ll become northerly, then northeasterly after the front passes through. Much bigger weather concerns will come later tonight.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather on Wednesday before wintry weather returns on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more nice December day is expected on Wednesday before our attention turns to colder temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation for the day on Thursday with another round of winter weather possible early next week. Look for low temperatures to be chilly on Wednesday...
1011now.com
Nice December afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with pleasant temperatures for December. Wednesday will be a decent day with mainly dry conditions and temperatures above average. A storm system will bring a wintry mix across Nebraska on Thursday. Mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s....
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: A decidedly “docile” December day...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A series of weather systems will swing across the Central Plains this week... We should see a rather quiet start to our work week...although it will certainly be breezier and cooler than the day we enjoyed on Sunday. A cold front will drop south during the day on Monday, bringing us an increasing north-northwesterly breeze and keeping high temperatures in the 30s and 40s...with little-or-no precipitation expected. The first of three weather systems expected to impact the coverage area this week will sneak out of the central Rockies Monday night-into-Tuesday morning. This wave is weak, but may have enough “energy” to spread some very light snow over parts of western...central and eventually northeastern Nebraska through that Monday night-Tuesday morning time frame. A more significant low pressure area is expected to influence our mid-week weather...with the POTENTIAL for a wintry “mix” of moisture, including the possibility of some freezing rain...as well as some accumulating snow. We’ll keep an eye on this possible weather-maker as we work our way through the early part of the week...so stay tuned. The final shot of precipitation this week times out for Friday night and Saturday...this one also looks relatively weak, but may bring some light rain or light snow to parts of mainly eastern Nebraska. Temperatures this week look “seasonal” for early-December...with highs averaging in the upper 30s-to-lower 40s...and lows dropping into the mid teens-to-mid 20s during the overnights.
1011now.com
December 8th Drought Monitor Update
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express.
1011now.com
Christmas gifts and Zoo Lights
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of 'rock vandalisms.'.
1011now.com
USPS recommends shipping “sooner than later” during holiday season
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of 'rock vandalisms.'.
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water
LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group GC Resolve and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
1011now.com
Nebraska to receive $8 million from JUUL settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories, including Nebraska, was announced on Tuesday. Attorney General Doug Peterson said Nebraska will receive a total between $8.1 million to $8.8 million in annual installments between 2022 and 2027, 2029, or 2031. This settlement resolves...
1011now.com
Barger campaign sues for hand recount in District 26 election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Russ Barger, who narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, has filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount. Barger lost to George Dungan III by over one percent of the vote, the threshold for a...
