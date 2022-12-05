Read full article on original website
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. “If our elected leaders must live...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver's restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now …. Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a...
Eyewitness News at Nine
State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. What are good Christmas gifts for...
62 Illinois state's attorneys still suing over SAFE-T Act after changes
Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's attorneys plan to carry on with their lawsuits even though some changes were made. 62 Illinois state’s attorneys still suing over SAFE-T …. Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's...
South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
18% of voters in Illinois voted by mail this past election
The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the November election results on Monday. 18% of voters in Illinois voted by mail this past …. The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the November election results on Monday. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month,...
Locally dense fog possible Wednesday morning
UPDATE: A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until 10am Wednesday. Skies have been filled with cloud cover Tuesday afternoon as moisture remains in place. Despite the cloud cover temperatures were still able to warm into the low to mid 40s, reaching 44 degrees in Rockford.
Cloudy Tuesday Ahead, Models Continue to Hone In on Late Week Storm
The sunshine that we got to somewhat enjoy this past weekend was quick to give way to cloudy skies to begin the week. With the way the forecast is shaping up, Monday’s lack of sun is a trend that we’ll have to get used to moving forward as our weather pattern turns more active.
Dense Fog Advisory Issued, Rain/Snow Mix into Friday
Overnight, the National Weather Service placed our remaining counties in N. Illinois under the DENSE FOG ADVISORY. This advisory will remain in effect until 10AM as visibility area-wide will register at or below 1/4 mile at times. To be safe, allow for extra travel time, take it slow, and make sure to travel with your low beam headlights!
