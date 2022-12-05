(Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations has contributed to this story.) STILLWATER – He has been the head strength and conditioning coach at Oklahoma State coming from Washington State. When Mike Gundy took over as head coach after Les Miles departed, he brought in Rob Glass. Instead of taking off, Gary Calcagno stayed and became a top assistant for Glass and continued doing the otustanding job that he has always done. Calcagno is old school, roll up your sleeves, and work hard. It is something he has learned from his parents, his family and it has served him and Oklahoma State well. Now, a master strength and conditioning coach he has been honored as the top assistant strength and conditioning coach in the country by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). Calcagno is the winner of the 2023 Assistant College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. At roughly the same time, his friend and mentor Rob Glass, the assistant athletic director for strength, speed, and conditioning at Oklahoma State has been featured in a USA TODAY article.

