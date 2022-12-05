Read full article on original website
Zane Flores Talks OSU Coaches Visit and Portal with Tulsa World
STILLWATER – There have been a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position at Oklahoma State since the opening of the transfer portal window on Monday. Redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, leaving true freshman QB Garret Rangel, walk-on redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy and soon-to-be OSU quarterback Zane Flores.
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses Upcoming Match-up With Virginia Tech in NY
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton met with the media Thursday evening to discuss the upcoming match-up against Virginia Tech in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Cowboys are now 6-3 on the season following the 65-51 win over...
Recruiting Weekend for Cowboys Expands With Portal Additions
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State had a recruiting visit weekend planned for Dec. 9-11for a long time. This is the weekend that linebacker commitment Poasa Utu of Kennedale, Texas was coming for his official visit. It turns out that two other high school players from Texas have decided to join Utu with Manor, Texas linebacker Ike Esonwune coming to check out Stillwater. Esonwune is committed to Tulsa. Then Wolfforth (Frenship), Texas offensive lineman Isaiah Kema is coming in as well.
Honors and Publicity for Strength Staff - Calcagno Honored and Glass Lauded
(Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations has contributed to this story.) STILLWATER – He has been the head strength and conditioning coach at Oklahoma State coming from Washington State. When Mike Gundy took over as head coach after Les Miles departed, he brought in Rob Glass. Instead of taking off, Gary Calcagno stayed and became a top assistant for Glass and continued doing the otustanding job that he has always done. Calcagno is old school, roll up your sleeves, and work hard. It is something he has learned from his parents, his family and it has served him and Oklahoma State well. Now, a master strength and conditioning coach he has been honored as the top assistant strength and conditioning coach in the country by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). Calcagno is the winner of the 2023 Assistant College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. At roughly the same time, his friend and mentor Rob Glass, the assistant athletic director for strength, speed, and conditioning at Oklahoma State has been featured in a USA TODAY article.
Ollie Gordon Hints at Return for 2023 Season
STILLWATER – It looks as if Oklahoma State will have its star freshman running back return for the 2023 season. Ollie Gordon took to Twitter Thursday morning and tweeted: “Assuming doesn’t look good on y’all if you didn’t hear it from me don’t believe it. #ALLIN”
Deals Being Done with NIL and Chad Weiberg Okay with What's Being Done
STILLWATER – It is rumor season, no doubt about it. There was some ridiculous material out on social media on Thursday (Dec. 8) as Oklahoma State practiced for the second straight day ahead of a recruiting weekend that will include a mix of high school prospects in linebacker commitment Poasas Utu of Kennedale, Texas and Manor, Texas linebacker Ike Esonwune (6-2, 215).
