wcbi.com
Attempted prisoner escape in Starkville fails -Another charge added
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have been wondering why there were so many police officers at OCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday evening. Starkville Police say a man in police custody attempted to escape through a bathroom vent in the hospital. The man in custody was Deveontay Jones who is charged...
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate pair of drive by shootings in Crawford, MS
On Wednesday morning, a 57-year-old man in Crawford, Mississippi was injured in a drive-by shooting. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. as the victim was returning home from work. According to the victim, someone in a vehicle drove up in front of his car on Lodge Street and fired multiple shots.
wcbi.com
Two people take stand in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial continues in Lowndes County. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence and a former Columbus police officer took the stand in the murder trial involving Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School; more charges possible
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley. 18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area. She was later arrested in Pontotoc County...
Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent
A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent. Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent...
wcbi.com
Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Only one bullet strikes man in Crawford shooting; 23 shell casings found
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after being shot at nearly two dozen times early this morning in Crawford. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the gunfire happened on Lodge Street at about 2 a.m. The victim told deputies he was driving home from work when a...
wtva.com
Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
Commercial Dispatch
Failed attempt to escape custody through OCH bathroom vent leads to felony charge
STARKVILLE — A man’s failed attempt Wednesday to elude police custody through a hospital bathroom vent landed him an extra felony charge. Devontay Jones, 24, has been charged with attempted escape, after being arrested earlier in the day for aggravated assault, according to a Starkville Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch accused car thief in action
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert citizen helped Columbus police catch an accused car thief in action at a dealership. Now, 42-year-old Terrance Gibbs is charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property.
wcbi.com
MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
wcbi.com
Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash. 61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee’s...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon. This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event. There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community. The school...
wtva.com
Starkville Police department plans on watching out for residents homes this holiday season
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department plans to spend the holiday keeping your home safe. Nationwide, more than 83,000 burglaries occurred last year during the holiday season. That racks up to a whopping $130.5 Million in valuables lost during the holiday season. But Starkville PD is making it their...
