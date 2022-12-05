ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Attempted prisoner escape in Starkville fails -Another charge added

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have been wondering why there were so many police officers at OCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday evening. Starkville Police say a man in police custody attempted to escape through a bathroom vent in the hospital. The man in custody was Deveontay Jones who is charged...
STARKVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate pair of drive by shootings in Crawford, MS

On Wednesday morning, a 57-year-old man in Crawford, Mississippi was injured in a drive-by shooting. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. as the victim was returning home from work. According to the victim, someone in a vehicle drove up in front of his car on Lodge Street and fired multiple shots.
CRAWFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Two people take stand in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial continues in Lowndes County. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence and a former Columbus police officer took the stand in the murder trial involving Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wtva.com

Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Citizen helps Columbus police catch accused car thief in action

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert citizen helped Columbus police catch an accused car thief in action at a dealership. Now, 42-year-old Terrance Gibbs is charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
SHANNON, MS
wtva.com

New Hope man killed in Monday crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash. 61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon. This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event. There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community. The school...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

