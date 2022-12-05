Read full article on original website
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Christmas TV highlights: best shows to watch this holiday season
Celebrate the holiday season with these new and classic Christmas TV shows and movies.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
What is ITVX and what are the best shows airing on it?
Brace yourselves, UK television fans, because another streaming service is about to arrive.ITVX is launching on Thursday 8 December, with dramas such as A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything premiering on the platform on launch day.The service will launch with 10,000 hours of free programming, including more than 250 films and more than 200 series.The platform is replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, and all ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX.What are the biggest shows airing on ITVX?On 8 December, ITVX will launch the six-part cold war drama A...
Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
These tributes for Bob McGrath from ‘Sesame Street’ will make you cry
It’s a certain type of sadness you feel when a notable character from your childhood passes away, and that feeling is absolutely prevalent amid the news that beloved Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath has died at 90 years old. McGrath played the non-muppet character of Bob Johnson, who ran...
How HBO Max's Return To Amazon Prime Video Channels Could Help The Bottom Line
In the vicious battle for domination in the streaming universe, HBO is doing quite well. Not only is "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" flying straight towards Season 2, but the upcoming adaptation "The Last of Us" is probably the most anticipated series for next year. With the casting of everyone's favorite dad Pedro Pascal as apocalypse survivor Joel — in addition to a massive established audience from the video games — it's doubtful "The Last of Us" will be anything less than a monumental hit.
Bob McGrath, original human star of 'Sesame Street', has died at age 90
McGrath "died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," according to a statement released by his children.
'Emancipation' review: A powerhouse Will Smith lifts the wobbly Apple TV+ action thriller
Will Smith is a powerhouse as an enslaved man on the run in Apple TV+'s "Emancipation," a well-made Civil War film caught between a number of genres.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
Fantasy Island season 2: cast and everything we know about the drama series
Fantasy Island season 2 returns this winter with Roselyn Sanchez starring as Elena Roarke in the Fox drama series.
Shadow and Bone Lands Season 2 Release Date — See the First Photos
New episodes of Shadow and Bone are coming, and now we know when. Netflix announced Thursday that Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16. Mark your calendars accordingly! The streamer also unveiled new photos from the sophomore season, which you can check out below. In a statement, co-showrunner Eric Heisserer teased what’s ahead, including new faces and some exciting new places to visit. “We expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative,” he said. Added co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
Clayton News Daily
When, Where and How to Watch 'The Sound of Music' This Holiday Season
If musicals are one of your favorite things, how to watch The Sound of Music is likely on your mind at holiday time!. “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” "Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and, of course, “The Sound of Music” are timeless songs found in the classic film.
Moonhaven Cancelled at AMC+, Reversing Season 2 Renewal
AMC+ will not be returning to the colony of Moonhaven, cancelling the sci-fi series after it had previously renewed the show for a second season in July 2022. Per our sister site Deadline, which first reported the news, the unrenewal/cancellation comes as part of programming write-downs by AMC Networks. From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), Moonhaven centered on Bella Sway (played by newcomer Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built...
