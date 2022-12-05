ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

New film 'Life is Art' documents Rancho Mirage resident Pepe Serna's impact on Hollywood

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ml10X_0jYMGwHI00

Pepe Serna has been featured in more than 100 films and 300 shows throughout his career. Yet, his name is only vaguely familiar to the broader public.

Perhaps most often, it's Serna's appearances in prominent films — including "Scarface" with Al Pacino and "Silverado" with Kevin Costner — that allow people to catch on to his legacy in Hollywood.

"Pepe Serna: Life is Art," a documentary about the Mexican American actor released this year, showcases his decades-long work in film, and how it has helped pave the way for other Latino actors.

"I was never a star," Serna said, using finger quotes for the word "star." "But now that I'm the star of my documentary, I've become the star of every show I ever did."

Serna, 78, hails from Corpus Christi, Texas. As a working actor, he's moved around Southern California several times, but ultimately established his full-time home in Rancho Mirage in 2016.

He considers himself an actor since childhood. "I had already been doing improv my whole life, because that's what life is, it's improv," Serna explains in the film.

With that mindset and his love of performing, Serna kept his eye on Los Angeles, and intuited that eventually he would make it there to act, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsKel_0jYMGwHI00

Serna finally arrived in Hollywood in 1969, at age 24. In his first seven months there, he landed small roles in five films. Several of them were Westerns, for which he was able to lean on his "Texas cowboy" roots.

In "Car Wash," shot in 1976, Serna played "Chuco," a mischievous employee in the titular shop. According to David Damian Figueroa, a producer of "Life is Art" and a lifelong friend of Serna's, "It was the first time we got to see a Chicano (acting) in mainstream." He called the role "iconic."

As Serna garnered more screen time, he said he started to be typecast in "gangbanger roles," due to his Latino background, though he didn't feel negativity around it.

"I couldn't do anything other than what was given ... I was fulfilled," he said.

Serna, however, acknowledges there isn't adequate Latino representation in American film, even today. "I don't see anybody. We're 18% in the U.S., but only 3% (are seen) in Hollywood."

The most recent Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that in 2020, Latinos made up close to 19% of the U.S. population, but were cast in only 4.9% of leading roles in cable shows and 4.6% of movie roles.

In 2020, Serna penned a call to action to Congress, asking it to "address and resolve the lack of inclusiveness and diversity in the entertainment industry."

To advocate for himself, Serna didn't wait for anyone to approach him about making a documentary; instead, he initiated the process.

Figueroa recalled feeling proud after Serna asked him to assist with the production of "Life is Art."

"As Latinos, we're often taught to dim our light, but we have to be comfortable in it," Figueroa said. "He said he was going to do a documentary about himself, and it wasn't with arrogance."

The filmmaker signed up for the project and anticipated others in the industry would jump on the opportunity to highlight Serna's "unmatched career" in the film.

He was right.

"Life is Art," directed by Luis Reyes, features commentary from several Latino actors that Serna has either worked with in the past or simply call him a friend.

Actress Eva Longoria shares a hometown with Serna. She said in the documentary: "I had never even left Texas when I was in college, and so for me to see somebody from my tiny hometown be somewhere as glamorous as Hollywood, I thought, 'Wow! That's cool.'"

Gloria Calderon Kellett, who's produced shows including "One Day at a Time," "Jane the Virgin" and wrote current Serna project "With Love," also shared in the film: "He's been working consistently since the '70s and that's a difficult task for any actor, (more so) a Latino actor."

Focusing on the positive rather than the negative is a theme in Serna's life, and thus also in "Life is Art."

Though "Pepe" is typically a nickname for the name Jose, Pepe Serna's first name is actually Pablo — he earned the nickname "Pepe," in part, because it sounds like "peppy," which perfectly describes the actor's personality.

Serna said he hopes his documentary inspires people to choose a "role" in life and have it be a peppy one. And Figueroa emphasized that for him, the biggest takeaway from the film is how Serna demonstrates that "life is to be enjoyed."

"Life is Art" was slated to premiere at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. It later premiered at the Latino International Film Festival in Los Angeles in June, and has been featured in various film festivals throughout the year.

The documentary will return to the valley on Dec. 10 during the 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival , at the Palm Springs Art Museum . The night will be a double feature for Serna, as "Abuelo," in which he stars, will also screen.

Life and art in the Coachella Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXPjc_0jYMGwHI00

Pepe Serna and his wife of over 50 years, Diane Serna, met in the Los Angeles region and lived there for many years, in proximity to Pepe's acting career. Hollywood, Eagle Rock and Orange County's Balboa Island are all areas they have called home.

But in 2006, the couple moved to Palm Springs — a move that Pepe said felt natural, given the city's nickname of "Hollywood's Playground" and because Diane prefers hot weather.

Eventually, the Sernas moved to Rancho Mirage, where they reside today in their colorful and vibrant Mexican-themed home.

Diane is a clothing designer and Pepe still acts, but he also indulges in painting. Their house is filled with countless works by the actor, which depict Mexican culture, spiritual symbols and their loving marriage.

Pepe Serna is also involved in advocacy for the farmworker community, on both a local and national level. He's known to participate in events organized by United Farm Workers, a labor union for farmworkers in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yH2I_0jYMGwHI00

Last year, he wrote and recited a poem dedicated to farmworkers during the unveiling of a mural in Coachella honoring the civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

"I didn't live it, but I know it's important," Serna said of the farmworker experience. He added that his collaboration with UFW is another way for him to stay involved with the Latino community.

Serna has also been a speaker at colleges and universities across the country, sometimes to elaborate on his craft and other times as a motivational speaker.

As a follow up to the documentary, Serna is working on "Life is Art" the book and hopes it can be incorporated into teaching programs at schools.

After "Abuelo," directed by Kayvon Derak Shanian, Serna will next appear in "Flamin' Hot," a film about the origin and popularity of Hot Cheetos, directed by Eva Longoria and set for a 2023 release.

If you go

What: 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival

When: Dec. 9-11 (various film times, but "Pepe Serna: Life is Art" screens at 6 p.m. Dec. 10)

Where: Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 Museum Drive, Palm Springs

Cost: One film block pass $15; single-day $45; full-festival $120

More info: officiallatino.com

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley, including the cities of Indio and Coachella. Reach her at eliana.perez@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: New film 'Life is Art' documents Rancho Mirage resident Pepe Serna's impact on Hollywood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Palm Springs Is Having a Brewery Renaissance

The Coachella Valley—also known as Greater Palm Springs—is recognized for its desert resort cities, mid-century modern architecture, golf courses, and one of the largest music festivals in the country. Maybe you’ve heard of it?. But amid the obvious reasons to visit this SoCal valley in the Colorado...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
viewpointsonline.org

FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside

It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
ucr.edu

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably

Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
COACHELLA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California

53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season

In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights. The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley.  UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Meet Piper: Kitten rescued from pipe in Riverside County

An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month. The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest. Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.

The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio

Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy