New fire station in North Shore breaks ground, will be built by late 2023

Construction of the new Fire Station 41 in North Shore began Thursday, with a groundbreaking ceremony that welcomed members of the Salton Sea community to participate.

The new station being built at 99-054 Sea View Dr. will replace the town’s existing one, at an adjacent location, which has served the community since 1964. Emergency and non-emergency response will not be affected during construction.

The larger, modernized and energy-efficient station coming to North Shore will enable better assistance by the firefighters and medics stationed there.

“A new state-of-the-art fire station has been a long time coming in North Shore for our firefighters and community, replacing an aging, outgrown and dilapidated facility," said Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, whose Fourth District includes the area. "This is important infrastructure for the community of North Shore that will provide a great resource to serve the community for years to come.”

The county's board of supervisors approved plans to replace two county fire stations in October 2021: North Shore's and another in the eastern Riverside County community of Desert Center, but will ultimately hold off on Desert Center's due to increased costs. The North Shore station will cost $11.1 million and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The new station was designed by Holt Architecture of Palm Desert and will be built by Riverside-based Tilden-Coil Constructors Inc.

“Our goal is and will always be to provide the highest level of care to the residents and visitors in the community of North Shore and throughout the county. Collectively, we are very excited for this facility and its features as they relate to protecting our communities and first responders alike,” county Fire Chief Bill Weiser said in a statement.

North Shore's future fire station will include living quarters, a large kitchen, individual bedrooms and more restrooms to allow first responders privacy and reduce the spread of illness. The fire station will have state-of-the-art, environmentally efficient systems to clean the fire personnel's personal protective equipment.

The new facility will include a larger apparatus bay — a much needed upgrade, according to county officials. The current station has only a metal awning cover, which can be a safety concern for fire personnel and exposes fire engines and trucks to the harsh desert weather. A carport for station staff parking, gym and backup power generator will also be added features.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the cost total was for two fire station projects. The cost is only for the station in North Shore.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: New fire station in North Shore breaks ground, will be built by late 2023