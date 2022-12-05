ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

New fire station in North Shore breaks ground, will be built by late 2023

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdLJh_0jYMGvOZ00

Construction of the new Fire Station 41 in North Shore began Thursday, with a groundbreaking ceremony that welcomed members of the Salton Sea community to participate.

The new station being built at 99-054 Sea View Dr. will replace the town’s existing one, at an adjacent location, which has served the community since 1964. Emergency and non-emergency response will not be affected during construction.

The larger, modernized and energy-efficient station coming to North Shore will enable better assistance by the firefighters and medics stationed there.

“A new state-of-the-art fire station has been a long time coming in North Shore for our firefighters and community, replacing an aging, outgrown and dilapidated facility," said Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, whose Fourth District includes the area. "This is important infrastructure for the community of North Shore that will provide a great resource to serve the community for years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz7DI_0jYMGvOZ00

The county's board of supervisors approved plans to replace two county fire stations in October 2021: North Shore's and another in the eastern Riverside County community of Desert Center, but will ultimately hold off on Desert Center's due to increased costs. The North Shore station will cost $11.1 million and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The new station was designed by Holt Architecture of Palm Desert and will be built by Riverside-based Tilden-Coil Constructors Inc.

“Our goal is and will always be to provide the highest level of care to the residents and visitors in the community of North Shore and throughout the county. Collectively, we are very excited for this facility and its features as they relate to protecting our communities and first responders alike,” county Fire Chief Bill Weiser said in a statement.

North Shore's future fire station will include living quarters, a large kitchen, individual bedrooms and more restrooms to allow first responders privacy and reduce the spread of illness. The fire station will have state-of-the-art, environmentally efficient systems to clean the fire personnel's personal protective equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg6T1_0jYMGvOZ00

The new facility will include a larger apparatus bay — a much needed upgrade, according to county officials. The current station has only a metal awning cover, which can be a safety concern for fire personnel and exposes fire engines and trucks to the harsh desert weather. A carport for station staff parking, gym and backup power generator will also be added features.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the cost total was for two fire station projects. The cost is only for the station in North Shore.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: New fire station in North Shore breaks ground, will be built by late 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Storm to Bring Light Rain and SoCal Mountain Snow

A soggy and cool start to December continues this week when another storm moves into Southern California. A cold storm will move across the region Tuesday and bring snow and scattered light rain. Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet in SoCal's mountains. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon. "The main...
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ucr.edu

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ARIZONA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy