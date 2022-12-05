ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Holiday tradition 'The Nutcracker' set for mid-December in Staunton

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
 2 days ago
STAUNTON — The Shenandoah Civic Dance Company will present the 40th annual performance of "The Nutcracker" Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Staunton High School's John Lewis Auditorium.

This annual production has become a tradition and a family favorite in this area over the past four decades. The performances will feature over 100 local children from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Augusta County.

Reserved seating tickets are $16 for children and students, and $21 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/sabballet or by calling 1-855-222-2TIX (2849). It is recommended to buy tickets in advance, but tickets will be available at the door before each performance.

The Shenandoah Civic Dance Company is a not-for-profit, 501c3 organization and relies on the support of the community and local businesses to provide dance opportunities to young dancers in the community. If you would like support the Shenandoah Civic Dance Company and its mission, contact director Pamela McCray at scdcballet@gmail.com or at (540) 886-9355.

