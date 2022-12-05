Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig says Trump calling for the 'termination' of the Constitution is 'wrong, crazy, and dangerous'
"I think DOJ prosecutors are looking at this statement, probably rolling their eyes or feeling some sense of disgust, and just ignoring it," he said.
Twitter's clumsy handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story spurred enough bipartisan criticism to risk the existence of the internet as we know it
Twitter's decision to throttle news about the president's son prompted lawmakers to call for the repeal of "the Internet's most important law."
‘Morning Joe’ Nails GOP After Trump Calls for Constitution ‘Termination': ‘He’s Making Complete Fools of You’ (Video)
“How much does this country have to go through?” co-host Mika Brzezinski pleaded. On Monday’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski called out the Republican Party for their continued silence following former President Donald Trump’s calls for the Constitution to be terminated Saturday, saying, “He’s making complete fools of you.”
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Black America Web
Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did
I‘m not sure if former President Barack Obama was auditioning to be on an episode of Wild ‘n Out or if Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Martin Lawrence formed a comedy Voltron that took the form of America’s first Black commander-in-chief—but Obama really didn’t need to roast Herschel Walker like this.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman
Black Twitter is wondering if failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has been a woman of color passing as a white. The post Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'
Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump to an "aging pitcher" on the mound. He urged Republicans to choose a "different pitcher," citing the GOP's lackluster midterm results. Romney blamed Trump for the GOP's showing, calling him an "albatross" on electoral prospects. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said former...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Comments / 0