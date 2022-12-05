ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Nails GOP After Trump Calls for Constitution ‘Termination': ‘He’s Making Complete Fools of You’ (Video)

“How much does this country have to go through?” co-host Mika Brzezinski pleaded. On Monday’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski called out the Republican Party for their continued silence following former President Donald Trump’s calls for the Constitution to be terminated Saturday, saying, “He’s making complete fools of you.”
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy