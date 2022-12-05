ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Readers Photo Challenge: Stunning photos will have you falling in love with fall

By Clifford Oto, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKNSr_0jYMGkvo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM1in_0jYMGkvo00

Fall is subject of the current Readers Photo Challenge and those who entered have fallen in love with the autumnal season. The most obvious sign of fall is the changing color of the leaves, and there were plenty of great photos of that. But it is also the season of migratory birds and due to the time change, sunsets happen earlier in the day and thus are more accessible.

Eighty photos were sent in by 18 readers. Here are the best examples.

Blair Hake of Stockton was on a trip to Yosemite when a snow storm hit, giving the national park a beautiful dusting of white. Hake used an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to photograph upper Yosemite falls from the valley floor.

The mastering of snow on the mountain side helps to give it some nice texture while bright yellow aspen trees in the foreground adds some rich color.

Because the sun goes down around 5 p.m., this time of year this can be called the season of sunsets. Gregory Alves of Stockton used an Apple iPhone 8 to photograph a spectacular sunset over Brookside Lake in Stockton.

The sun sank below the horizon and the lingering warm light painted dramatic, flowing clouds with hues of orange, making them look like the fiery wings of a giant phoenix all reflected in the lake’s surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gixbm_0jYMGkvo00

Fall is the season of migratory birds as they escape the colder northern climes to winter in the Central Valley. Moris Senegor or Stockton took advantage of this and photographed a sandhill crane along Staten Island Road near Walnut Grove. With a Nikon D6 DSLR camera equipped with a long 600mm lens, Senegor captured a crane as it landed in a nearby field of stubble. I like how the background, though out of focus, still had enough detail of the stubble to give a visual impression of motion despite freezing all movement of the bird with a fast shutter speed making it stand out even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iog9w_0jYMGkvo00

When Bettina Engelman of Stockton and her husband were tending to the yard of a vacationing neighbor she saw the late afternoon light falling on the leaves of a Japanese maple. With a Sony A7ii digital mirrorless camera Engleman photograph the leaves as they were backlit against a darker background, which made them look as if they were they were glowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tf6K0_0jYMGkvo00

Carolyn Silva of Jackson photographed a grove of aspens off of Highway 88 near Red Lake in the Hope Valley area of the Sierras. With a Nikon D7500 DSLR camera she captured the warm tones of the gold and yellow fall leaves. The soft light filtering through the trees making the scene looks like the Lord of the Rings’ forests of Lothlórien. One almost expects to see Gandalf and the hobbits hiking through the landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUUet_0jYMGkvo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4R9R_0jYMGkvo00

While Janet Baniewich of Billings Montana, was on a trip to Silver Falls State park near Salem, Oregon, she photographed the fall colors of the area. With a Nikon D3300 DSLR she photographed a closeup of a red maple leaf. In addition to capturing the leaf’s rich color she got raindrops clinging to it to add some visual interest.

Tom LaBounty of Stockton used a Fuji GFX 100s digital mirrorless camera to photograph wild grape vines at Caswell State Park near Ripon. The backlit leaves glowed green-yellow against a dark background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkMVN_0jYMGkvo00

Derrell McCain of Stockton used a Nikon Z5 digital mirrorless camera to photograph a Japanese maple tree on Quail Lakes Drive in Stockton. I liked how the gentle shifting of light gives subtle tones of yellow.

All of the photos can be seen in an online gallery at recordnet. com . A new assignment will be issued on Dec. 13.

Record photographer Clifford Oto has photographed Stockton and San Joaquin County for more than 38 years. He can be reached at coto@recordnet.com or on Instagram @Recordnet. Follow his blog at recordnet.com/otoblog. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Readers Photo Challenge: Stunning photos will have you falling in love with fall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KTVU FOX 2

Tree lands on cars following wet Bay Area storm

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Severe weather on Saturday night toppled trees in Pleasant Hill. The large trees landed on multiple cars parked under them. Gin Ivy, Pleasant Hill resident, said the landed on two cars in her driveway and knocked down her basketball hoop. Ivey said she didn't know if...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
ABC10

Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotelbusiness.com

Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan

HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
HOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
FOX40

Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog

WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
WOODLAND, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy