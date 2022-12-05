Read full article on original website
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene that unfolded on a Foley street Thursday morning ended without no arrests, but a lot of curiosity and questions from neighbors. Just after 8, Foley officers were called to a home near the corner of Orchid and Pine this morning, after a report of someone being shot.
Spanish Fort homeowner says lithium-ion battery in rechargeable toy caused fire
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Home surveillance video shows Rachael Stubbs, her daughter, and her dog making a quit exit from their Spanish Fort home. Three minutes later the video shows how quickly the fire spread from the back of the house to the front door as thick smoke appears on screen.
Former BCSO deputy arrested on drug charges opts out of Drug Court ahead of hearing
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Dewberry has opted out of the Drug Court, according to filings in the case on Monday. Dewberry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 22, 2022, on possession of controlled substance charges. According to Sheriff...
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: Shop here, save money and help those sheltering at Penelope House
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Do you enjoy paying more than you can... or more than you should when buying Christmas gifts?. Then you owe it to yourself to spend part of your hard earned Christmas money at Penelope's Closet on Old Shell Road. "It's really hard to go back...
