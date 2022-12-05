Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Celtics-Suns: The meeting of NBA's top East and West teams was a hilarious beatdown
You have to feel for the Phoenix Suns crowd, to a certain extent. For the second time this year, the Footprint Center was the site of a marquee game turned unwatchable beatdown on Wednesday. The first came during last season's Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, in which the Dallas Mavericks blew the doors off Phoenix 123-90.
'BG IS COMING HOME': Sports world reacts to news of Brittney Griner's release
Brittney Griner is being released from Russian prison, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. "BG IS COMING HOME" trended on Twitter almost immediately. The eight-time WNBA All-Star had overwhelming support on Twitter from her teammates, other athletes and fans who advocated for her release from the moment she was "wrongfully detained" according to the US government.
Where does Aaron Judge's new $360 million Yankees contract rank among the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL?
Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge chose pinstripes for life on Wednesday when he and the New York Yankees reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract. While a long-term deal for Judge was always going to be at least $300 million, the 30-year-old made a bet on himself during spring training and turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees.
Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate French league Betclic Élite ahead of 2023 NBA draft
Victor Wembanyama is as close to a lock for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft as a player can get. The 7-foot-4 18-year-old is playing his last season in France before the 2023 NBA draft and is dominating the Betclic Élite league as one of the youngest players on the court.
For 4th-quarter comeback king Tom Brady, the surreal never gets stale
TAMPA — Though Tom Brady’s consistent ability to engineer waning-moment comebacks borders on the robotic, the ensuing celebrations don’t. Twenty-three years into his unparalleled career, the euphoria remains spontaneous and surreal. “Some games, would I rather win by three touchdowns? Absolutely,” Brady said Thursday, three days after...
