'BG IS COMING HOME': Sports world reacts to news of Brittney Griner's release

Brittney Griner is being released from Russian prison, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. "BG IS COMING HOME" trended on Twitter almost immediately. The eight-time WNBA All-Star had overwhelming support on Twitter from her teammates, other athletes and fans who advocated for her release from the moment she was "wrongfully detained" according to the US government.
PHOENIX, AZ
Where does Aaron Judge's new $360 million Yankees contract rank among the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL?

Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge chose pinstripes for life on Wednesday when he and the New York Yankees reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract. While a long-term deal for Judge was always going to be at least $300 million, the 30-year-old made a bet on himself during spring training and turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees.
Tampa Bay Times

For 4th-quarter comeback king Tom Brady, the surreal never gets stale

TAMPA — Though Tom Brady’s consistent ability to engineer waning-moment comebacks borders on the robotic, the ensuing celebrations don’t. Twenty-three years into his unparalleled career, the euphoria remains spontaneous and surreal. “Some games, would I rather win by three touchdowns? Absolutely,” Brady said Thursday, three days after...
TAMPA, FL

