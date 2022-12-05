ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?

Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
NPR

Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'

Tech journalist Casey Newton says Elon Musk did not inherit a company in crisis — but after massive layoffs and upheaval the social media giant is losing money and Musk is warning of bankruptcy. Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S. Twitter's former safety chief...
NPR

A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots

A new scientific survey takes a close look at the ability of parrots to mimic human words and phrases. You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Huh. Really?. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That...
NPR

'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead

HONG CHAU: (As Liz) Charlie, your blood pressure is 238 over 134. BRENDAN FRASER: (As Charlie) Sorry. CHAU: (As Liz) Stop saying you're sorry. Go to the hospital. You have congestive heart failure. If you don't go to the hospital, you'll be dead by the weekend. MARTÍNEZ: Brendan Fraser plays...
NPR

Netflix releases the long-awaited documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan'

Netflix released three episodes of the long-awaited documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their love story in the series. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have produced a new Netflix documentary series about themselves. It's called "Harry & Meghan." And its first three episodes are streaming now, with three more episodes to come next week.
NPR

Author Elin Hilderbrand on why 'Family Happiness' is her favorite book

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Elin Hilderbrand about her favorite book, "Family Happiness" by Laurie Colwin. If you are a regular listener of this program - and I obviously hope you are - you know we talk to all kinds of writers about their books. Today, we are doing something a little different. We are talking to a writer, one of my favorite writers, as it happens - not about her work, though, but about her favorite book by another author. The writer is Elin Hilderbrand. You might recognize her as the force behind nearly 30 novels, often set and definitely best read on a beach.
NPR

Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'

"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
NPR

After a cancer diagnosis, he put his life on pause and moved in with his parents

William Cummings moved back home with his parents after college didn't work out the first time. After he was diagnosed with cancer, his parents became his caregivers. We've been visiting multigenerational households on this program, and this is a story of a student in such a household who had to put his life plans on hold. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy