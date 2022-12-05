NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Elin Hilderbrand about her favorite book, "Family Happiness" by Laurie Colwin. If you are a regular listener of this program - and I obviously hope you are - you know we talk to all kinds of writers about their books. Today, we are doing something a little different. We are talking to a writer, one of my favorite writers, as it happens - not about her work, though, but about her favorite book by another author. The writer is Elin Hilderbrand. You might recognize her as the force behind nearly 30 novels, often set and definitely best read on a beach.

