Clifton, NJ

'An insult to voters': Drama unfolds in the selection of Clifton's next mayor

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

CLIFTON — Councilman Ray Grabowski received the most votes of the 17 candidates who ran for the seven open seats in November's City Council race. Tradition calls for him to be appointed the city's next mayor by his council colleagues, but there's an effort afoot to give that title to someone else.

In the last week or so, rumors began to circulate, some making it to social media, that a cabal among the elected council members wants to throw the city's tradition out the window and not name the highest vote-getter as mayor.

The rumors, and sources in the city, say the cabal supports Councilman Bill Gibson as the next mayor.

There is no mayoral election in the city; every four years all seven council seats are up for election, and every year that this form of government has been in place, except once, the tradition has been for the council members to appoint the highest vote-getter as mayor.

During the last week, social media posts have hinted that a slender majority is supporting Gibson to replace longtime Mayor James Anzaldi, who has been the top vote-getter since 1990. He did not seek reelection.

Grabowski said he has heard the rumors that have been circulating for weeks. On Monday, he said, the rumors seemed to have gained enough credence that he picked up the phone and called Gibson. He asked him if the rumors are true.

Grabowski said Gibson told him that if he received a nomination and enough votes, he would accept the position of mayor.

Grabowski received 9,401 votes and Gibson received the second-highest number, 8,191.

"That's an insult to voters," Grabowski said, adding that he told Gibson he "should do the right thing."

When reached, Gibson said it's true that if he is nominated and gets enough votes, he will accept the post. He said he was approached by a colleague he did not name about the nomination. If he's not nominated, he said, this is a "moot point."

"It's just business," Gibson said, adding that anyone else on the council would do the same thing.

More forthcoming was longtime Councilman Peter Eagler, who also did not run for reelection. He predicts the matter will "fizzle," because Clifton voters wouldn't stand for shattering the tradition.

"There have been 22 elections since 1934, and only once, in 1966, did the council not appoint the top vote-getter as mayor," Eagler said. "It was also attempted in 1974 and failed."

At that time the difference between top candidates was a few hundred votes, so some thought there was no clear mandate. The public at that time turned out and insisted the council appoint the candidate who received the most votes.

"It fizzled," Eagler said. "It will fizzle tomorrow night as well." Eagler was referring to a meeting of the council scheduled for Tuesday night.

Councilman-elect Joseph Kolodziej agreed with Eagler.

It's "nonsense and a needless rumor meant to weaken the resolve of seven people to work together as we pledged on the campaign trail," Kolodziej said. "The council isn't going to disrespect the collective voice of the people who said Ray Grabowski is the next mayor."

Kolodziej said he thinks the rumors may have been started by a group that is looking to change the form of Clifton's government. He said the group, Clifton Citizens for Change, is trying to collect enough signatures to push for the change.

The effort calls for the city to remain a council-manager form of government, but it would bring about two important changes: the citizens would vote directly for mayor, and council terms would be staggered.

EDUCATION: Universal free lunch for NJ students? Officials asking Congress for funding

By staggering the terms, residents could replace some council members every two years rather than having to wait four years.

"This is probably a stunt to provide momentum for the petition circulating to change the way we elect a mayor," Kolodziej said. "But I don't see any of us breaking a promise to the people to select who they chose as mayor."

Councilwoman Lauren Murphy said she's not so sure.

Gibson's comments to Grabowski seem to indicate that there is some post-election politicking going on. Murphy said there is a possibility that Councilwoman Rosemary Pino, who won reelection in November, Councilman-elect Tony Latona and Gibson would vote together.

That leaves another reelected council member, Mary Sadrakula, as the deciding vote. Neither Sadrakula nor Pino could be reached for official comment, but Murphy said Sadrakula currently has no position, which could give her leverage.

"I don't blame her," Murphy said of Sadrakula. "She's been through a hellish four years."

Still, Murphy is upset. She was among the first to call attention to the potential break with tradition. Last Thursday, she asked her Facebook followers what they thought "tradition" means. Some missed her point and reference to the mayoral tradition and replied with simply a straight-up definition.

Murphy said many didn't know what she was getting at.

"But a few people did," she said. "It's getting really ugly, and there really shouldn't have to be a vote. Ray got the most votes. He should be mayor."

Grabowski said anyone who wants to learn more about the present situation should attend or tune in to Clifton's City Council meeting on Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m. It will be held at Clifton City Hall and be broadcast on the city's website.

