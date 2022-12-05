JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race reaffirmed Republican Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in the Senate District E race to be eliminated in the Nov. 8 ranked vote contest. The other candidate in the race was Republican Sen. Roger Holland. The results were announced late Wednesday night.

ALASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO