Kentucky State

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and...
Recount in Alaska Senate race reaffirms Giessel as winner

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race reaffirmed Republican Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in the Senate District E race to be eliminated in the Nov. 8 ranked vote contest. The other candidate in the race was Republican Sen. Roger Holland. The results were announced late Wednesday night.
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
Columbus coach Selgrad named as Wis. AP Coach of the Year

Columbus High School football coach Andrew Selgrad shared a few words with his team prior to the Cardinals taking the field for their WIAA Division 4 championship game showdown with perennial power Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Columbus had prepared for this moment since the end of the previous season. But Selgrad’s...
