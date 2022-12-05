This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO