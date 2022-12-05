Read full article on original website
New Bedford 12-Year-Old Dances Her Way Into Whitney Houston Biopic This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl. It's a passion -- a passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life so far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a seventh-grader at Keith Middle School. She has been...
Mattapoisett Boatyard’s Christmas Star A Symbol of Resilience
For the past 50 years, a Christmas star has been shining bright on the shores on Mattapoisett Harbor. Ned Kaiser should know. He's heard the family stories about how his grandfather built the star by hand in 1972 when the Mattapoisett Boatyard was merely 10 years old. Over the decades,...
Fairhaven Hound Who Loves Belly Rubs Back in Shelter Since April After Being Returned [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with The Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
Dartmouth Man Unexpectedly Performs With Katharine McPhee and David Foster From Audience
One Dartmouth man got the opportunity of a lifetime when he was asked to sing alongside American Idol star Katharine McPhee and her husband, Grammy Award-winning writer and producer David Foster. Little did Jordan Paiva know when he planned an elegant date night out in Providence with his wife to...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa
One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
The Blues Brothers Live On in This Attleboro Liquor Store
Recently, we told you about how a car painted up to look like the Bluesmobile from the movie The Blues Brothers was hidden among the leaves on the side of Route 44 in Rehoboth. As it turns out, though, just 10 miles up the road you’ll find Jake and Elwood...
New Bedford Welcomes Back Silmo Syrup Just in Time for the Holidays
No matter how old they may actually be, everyone who stepped into the Kilburn Mill Saturday morning felt like a kid again, once they had a bottle of New Bedford’s most beloved beverage booster in hand. Silmo Syrup has returned after a two-decade hiatus, and this holiday pop-up event...
New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday
This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
Yarmouth’s Music Room Welcomes Music Star Tiffany for Special Fundraiser Show
If you had told 10-year-old me he’d someday lock eyes across a room from pop star Tiffany, he’d never believe you. How could he ever get that close to America’s late-’80s darling, and his first celebrity crush?. Yet that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night, when...
New Bedford and Hawaii Have Portuguese Malasadas in Common
My son Steven and his new bride Erica recently returned from their honeymoon in Hawaii. They spent two and a half weeks on Hawai'i – the "big island" – playing golf, snorkeling, hiking, exploring, drinking world-famous Hawaiian-grown coffee, and sampling the native fare. They were disappointed, however, that...
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
Ward 3 Candidate Bromley Has Policy Experience and Deep New Bedford Roots
The resignation of New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn leaves the Ward 3 temporarily without a representative in city government and the council losing one of the few members who comes from a legislative and policy background. Bob Bromley, a lifelong resident of New Bedford and Ward 3, enters the...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
Ward 3 Candidate Ventura Offers Proof of New Bedford Residency Amid Questions
Now that he is officially a candidate in the special election to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the New Bedford City Council, Jacob Ventura has provided WBSM with proof of residency in the city. Ventura sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon in response to Jack Spillane’s column...
