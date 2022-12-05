ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

1420 WBSM

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa

One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday

This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford and Hawaii Have Portuguese Malasadas in Common

My son Steven and his new bride Erica recently returned from their honeymoon in Hawaii. They spent two and a half weeks on Hawai'i – the "big island" – playing golf, snorkeling, hiking, exploring, drinking world-famous Hawaiian-grown coffee, and sampling the native fare. They were disappointed, however, that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
