Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
GoFundMe created on behalf of 83-year-old Berwyn man with Alzheimer’s found dead
BERWYN, Ill. — A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was found dead six days after he was reported missing. Jose G. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn. At the time, family said he suffered from Alzheimer’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mom, her elderly father found dead in South Side home; child unharmed
CHICAGO - A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check. After...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead
BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
Two family members found dead, toddler unharmed in apartment in East Chatham
Two relatives were found dead Wednesday inside an apartment in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side but a toddler who was also in the home, but was unharmed.
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
Family says body of missing elderly Berwyn man with Alzheimer's found
The family of an elderly man with Alzheimer's who has been missing from Berwyn said his body has been found.
Man, daughter found fatally shot inside East Chatham apartment; 2-year-old unharmed
CHICAGO — A search is underway for the person who killed a father and his adult daughter in an apartment in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood. Chicago police were responding to a check welfare call Wednesday near East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue, when they discovered the two adults fatally shot, along with a […]
Heather Mack murder: Woman found guilty of playing role in mother's death denied bond in Chicago
Mack has been indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in Chicago for helping her ex-boyfriend stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali back in 2014.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
MISSING: Jose Arevalo, 83, last seen Friday in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Berwyn are asking for help from the public to find a missing person.Jose Arevalo, 83, was last seen early Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.Arevalo's daughter told us he was last seen sleeping next to his wife – when he got up, walked out the back door, and never came back.Arevalo has Alzheimer's disease, and often cannot remember his own or his relatives' names."Right now, his cognition – it's bad," said daughter Esnelia Vargas. "He's always saying, 'I'm going home,' and then you tell him. 'This is your home,' and then he says, 'No, I want to go home,' and then you say,' Where's home?' and he can't tell you where home is."Arevalo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a Cubs hat.He only speaks Spanish, and answers to names like "Guadalupe," "Pepe," and "Lupe.""To me, I don't want bad news. I want good news," Vargas said. "I want my dad back."Anyone with information on Arevalo or his whereabouts is asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-5600.
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot. Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
fox32chicago.com
Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Illinois man in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead was banned from home over drug use, prostitutes
The Illinois man police say murdered four family members, including wife and girls, before killing himself was banned from the Chicago-area home, but a protective order had been lifted.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
Ex-girlfriend of man who killed Gage Park family sentenced to 25 years in prison
CHICAGO — The ex-girlfriend of a man who killed a Gage Park family of six back in February of 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentencing of Jafeth Ramos, then-girlfriend of Diego Uribe — the 28-year-old man who murdered the Martinez family in 2016 — was basically a formality Tuesday, as […]
CBS News
Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday. FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.
Comments / 5