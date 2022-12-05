BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Berwyn are asking for help from the public to find a missing person.Jose Arevalo, 83, was last seen early Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.Arevalo's daughter told us he was last seen sleeping next to his wife – when he got up, walked out the back door, and never came back.Arevalo has Alzheimer's disease, and often cannot remember his own or his relatives' names."Right now, his cognition – it's bad," said daughter Esnelia Vargas. "He's always saying, 'I'm going home,' and then you tell him. 'This is your home,' and then he says, 'No, I want to go home,' and then you say,' Where's home?' and he can't tell you where home is."Arevalo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a Cubs hat.He only speaks Spanish, and answers to names like "Guadalupe," "Pepe," and "Lupe.""To me, I don't want bad news. I want good news," Vargas said. "I want my dad back."Anyone with information on Arevalo or his whereabouts is asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-5600.

BERWYN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO