Berwyn, IL

fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead

BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Jose Arevalo, 83, last seen Friday in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Berwyn are asking for help from the public to find a missing person.Jose Arevalo, 83, was last seen early Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.Arevalo's daughter told us he was last seen sleeping next to his wife – when he got up, walked out the back door, and never came back.Arevalo has Alzheimer's disease, and often cannot remember his own or his relatives' names."Right now, his cognition – it's bad," said daughter Esnelia Vargas. "He's always saying, 'I'm going home,' and then you tell him. 'This is your home,' and then he says, 'No, I want to go home,' and then you say,' Where's home?' and he can't tell you where home is."Arevalo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a Cubs hat.He only speaks Spanish, and answers to names like "Guadalupe," "Pepe," and "Lupe.""To me, I don't want bad news. I want good news," Vargas said. "I want my dad back."Anyone with information on Arevalo or his whereabouts is asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-5600.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday. FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.
MUNDELEIN, IL

