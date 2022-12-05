Josh Thomson reveals James Krause had devices taken and could have legal issues regarding betting scandal: “It’s racketeering”

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of UFC fighter Raulian Paiva’s girlfriend in 2018
A man has been sentenced to prison time for the murder of Raulian Paiva‘s girlfriend. The Brazilian has been in the UFC since August 2018. During his time in the MMA promotion, he’s gone 3-4, with mixed success at flyweight and bantamweight. He famously faced Sean O’Malley at UFC 269 last December, coming up short by first-round TKO.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
realcombatmedia.com
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018
Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
Conor McGregor claps back at “little sad broke tick” Tony Ferguson over cartoon video
Conor McGregor clapped back at Tony Ferguson after the former UFC lightweight interim champion Tweeted a cartoon video featuring the pair. Ferguson, in the past, has always shown a unique way of calling fighters out with his unique style of Tweeting and posting creative videos. The cartoon-themed video (see that...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
judoinside.com
What next for US judo great Kayla Harrison after New York defeat?
In the eyes of the American public and huge swathes of the combat sport world, Kayla Harrison is one of the most successful fighters to have ever emerged from the United States. A two-time Olympic gold medallist at judo (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016), Harrison has seen her...
UFC's Joe Rogan urges The Rock to 'come clean' about physique
UFC commentator Joe Rogan called on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to speak out about his physique amid a steroid controversy in the social-media sphere.
Sources: MMA event bans James Krause during betting probe
MMA coach James Krause, who has three fighters competing in FAC 17, is barred from the event due to a UFC betting controversy, sources told ESPN.
UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”
UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.
Mills Lane, who refereed Tyson-Holyfield 'Bite Fight' and more than 100 other boxing title fights, dies at 85
Mills Lane, the third man in the ring for more than 100 championship boxing matches, has died, according to officials in Nevada.
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne Johnson of taking steroids: ‘Come clean right now’
Controversial podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has called on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to “come clean” about whether he uses steroids.On his podcast this week, Rogan was discussing the downfall of the self-proclaimed Liver King – a fitness influencer who promoted an “ancestral” diet of raw meat.Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, was recently exposed for taking anabolic steroids, something that he had repeatedly denied doing in interviews.Rogan was joined on his podcast by the man who leaked Liver King’s emails describing his steroid regimen, another fitness influencer known as Derek from More Plates More Dates.Rogan said...
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with sparring challenge: “He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field”
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with his sparring challenge. During an interview last week, Pimblett, while acknowledging Jake Paul is a good boxer, believes his fights are ‘fixed’. Jake Paul took notice of the commentary and offered the Liverpudlian $1 million if he could beat him...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
