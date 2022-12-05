Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout tarmac swap seen in video
A video released Thursday showed the tarmac prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout. Griner is a WNBA player and Bout is an arms dealer.
Giants must ditch conservative approach to beat Eagles
The Giants (7-4-1) must get creative to beat the Eagles (11-1) on Sunday. New York started the season 6-1 in large part because of an aggressive philosophy. Because the team lacked playmakers besides running back Saquon Barkley, the offense innovated out of necessity, and it worked. In Brian Daboll’s first...
Years after retiring from UCLA football, Dolphins’ Phillips ‘grateful’ to be back home
Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows his stint at UCLA will always be a part of his story. It was a time that strained him not only physically but mentally, and culminated in his retirement from football after a string of injuries.
deGrom sees Rangers' vision for future, not loss-heavy past
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons and being more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances. “The Rangers did a...
TikTok Faces Increased Scrutiny as States Mount Lawsuits, Bans
Indiana and Texas have joined a growing list of states raising legal concerns and enacting bans against TikTok due its ability to share data with the Chinese government.
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. Yet it carried what U.S. officials conceded was a heavy price. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvRpic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Comments / 0