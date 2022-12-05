ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 249 ‘Epic Meltdown in Dallas’

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — For three quarters, the Indianapolis Colts gave the Dallas Cowboys a run for their money.

And then the fourth quarter happened…

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss takeaways (11:49), including what to do with Matt Ryan, and check out the draft order (32:01).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s road trip to Minnesota.

