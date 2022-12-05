ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run returns this weekend

Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run spokesperson, Stacy Davis, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the race coming up this Sunday Dec. 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve beginning at 8:30 a.m. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages are invited to the fifth annual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Maya Ramey, a representative of the spirit team at Liberty High School, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market. The Holiday Vendor Market is hosted by the Liberty High School Justice Spirit team and will take place at Liberty High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th. The market will feature various local vendors, food trucks, the spirit and dance teams at Liberty High, and Santa Claus himself.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

CMN Day of Giving: Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club

The Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club (BRBC) spokesperson, Joe Belmontez, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the club’s involvement with the Children’s Miracle Network. BRBC was established in 1984. The club has grown to over 160 members and prides itself on being family oriented. The BRBC has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PHOTO GALLERY: 'It's the right thing to do': United Way drive-thru offers free meals

It was a drive-thru, but nobody was required to hand over a $10 bill or fish out their last quarters from between their vehicle's seats to pay up. At lunchtime Sunday, United Way of Kern County distributed some 2,000 free meals to those hungry for food and hungry for a little love — there were stuffed animals for children — during its Holiday Hot Meal Distribution.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

CMN Day of Giving: Ken Keller, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital President

President and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Ken Keller joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the continuing expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center. Keller accepted his new leadership role at Memorial in December 2018 after serving as the hospital’s chief operating officer for four years where he provided important leadership to achieve operational efficiency of a $440 million healthcare enterprise serving all of Kern County.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/6

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen

The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
KEENE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New 'blue hydrogen' proposal in Elk Hills would be California's first

A large local oil producer announced an agreement Wednesday with an Oklahoma company for construction of a natural gas-fueled hydrogen plant whose byproduct carbon dioxide would be buried permanently in western Kern County's Elk Hills Oil Field. Long Beach-based California Resources Corp.'s deal with Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, based...
KERN COUNTY, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

The best kept secret in Tehachapi

On Nov. 18-20, local train store Gold Coast Station held their 7th annual car and train show. The show was put on by Rachel and Hans Kahl, who are the owners/ operators of the store. I was blown away by this event. The Wandering Railroad "G" scale display was there...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hit-and-run victim killed after celebrating 39th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Flu levels increase statewide with cases surging in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flu cases statewide are spiking, impacting hospitals filled with cases of COVID-19 and RSV. With mask mandates gone, holiday travel and gatherings, California is reporting some of the highest flu activity in the nation. According to Kern County Public Health, the surge is even impacting Kern County, which is reporting high flu […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

