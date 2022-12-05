Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run returns this weekend
Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run spokesperson, Stacy Davis, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the race coming up this Sunday Dec. 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve beginning at 8:30 a.m. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages are invited to the fifth annual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers,...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Maya Ramey, a representative of the spirit team at Liberty High School, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market. The Holiday Vendor Market is hosted by the Liberty High School Justice Spirit team and will take place at Liberty High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th. The market will feature various local vendors, food trucks, the spirit and dance teams at Liberty High, and Santa Claus himself.
KGET 17
CMN Day of Giving: Valley Strong encourages others businesses to match donations
Marketing officer at Valley Strong Syleena Perez joined 17 News at Sunrise to encourage businesses in Kern to match their donation. Valley Strong has partnered with Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital through CU4 Kids, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for the last 20 years. This...
KGET 17
CMN Day of Giving: Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club
The Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club (BRBC) spokesperson, Joe Belmontez, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the club’s involvement with the Children’s Miracle Network. BRBC was established in 1984. The club has grown to over 160 members and prides itself on being family oriented. The BRBC has...
Bakersfield Californian
PHOTO GALLERY: 'It's the right thing to do': United Way drive-thru offers free meals
It was a drive-thru, but nobody was required to hand over a $10 bill or fish out their last quarters from between their vehicle's seats to pay up. At lunchtime Sunday, United Way of Kern County distributed some 2,000 free meals to those hungry for food and hungry for a little love — there were stuffed animals for children — during its Holiday Hot Meal Distribution.
KGET 17
CMN Day of Giving: Ken Keller, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital President
President and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Ken Keller joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the continuing expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center. Keller accepted his new leadership role at Memorial in December 2018 after serving as the hospital’s chief operating officer for four years where he provided important leadership to achieve operational efficiency of a $440 million healthcare enterprise serving all of Kern County.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/6
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield ordinance may make property owners responsible for vacant buildings
Ward 4 Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez introduced the ordinance, which would make the owners of vacant buildings in Bakersfield responsible for dealing with problems in a timely manner.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County we still have rain moving in today and returning this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a wet evening ahead. We are still under this area of Low Pressure which is incredibly unstable. A twenty percent chance of rain remains today as we see the end of this storm system moving through. Next up is...
SFGate
Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen
The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
KTVU FOX 2
California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Bakersfield drivers are saying they're being hit by rocks on the freeway
"I thought someone had shot my son, because that's how it sounded." That's how one driver described what it was like the day a rock came through her windshield on the 58.
Bakersfield Californian
New 'blue hydrogen' proposal in Elk Hills would be California's first
A large local oil producer announced an agreement Wednesday with an Oklahoma company for construction of a natural gas-fueled hydrogen plant whose byproduct carbon dioxide would be buried permanently in western Kern County's Elk Hills Oil Field. Long Beach-based California Resources Corp.'s deal with Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, based...
theloopnewspaper.com
The best kept secret in Tehachapi
On Nov. 18-20, local train store Gold Coast Station held their 7th annual car and train show. The show was put on by Rachel and Hans Kahl, who are the owners/ operators of the store. I was blown away by this event. The Wandering Railroad "G" scale display was there...
Helping human trafficking victims this holiday season
All donations will go to local victims of human trafficking who are in shelters. The task force is asking for community members to donate clothing, undergarments, blankets, and towels.
KTVU FOX 2
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
Flu levels increase statewide with cases surging in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flu cases statewide are spiking, impacting hospitals filled with cases of COVID-19 and RSV. With mask mandates gone, holiday travel and gatherings, California is reporting some of the highest flu activity in the nation. According to Kern County Public Health, the surge is even impacting Kern County, which is reporting high flu […]
