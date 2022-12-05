ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ABC6.com

Bryant’s Kvonn Cramer Hospitalized, Game with Tulane Postponed

Bryant men’s basketball student- athlete Kvonn Cramer is currently in stable condition in intensive care in a Cincinnati hospital. Cramer’s family arrived early Sunday morning to be with him and he will remain in Cincinnati until medically cleared to return home. The rest of the men’s basketball team...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Woonsocket Call

Notre Dame 81, Boston U. 75

BOSTON U. (5-5) Chimezie 1-4 0-0 2, Brittain-Watts 6-14 2-2 19, Harper 1-6 1-2 4, Tynen 1-5 3-4 5, Whyte 4-12 3-4 13, Zink 6-8 1-2 13, Morales 3-3 0-0 8, Brewster 2-2 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Nobili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-16 75. NOTRE DAME (7-2)
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Friars take care of business against Manhattan

PROVIDENCE – Many of the Providence College basketball fans who made the late-night trek to the Amica Mutual Pavilion no doubt reveled in the efficiency that was displayed on both ends of the floor in the Friars’ 99-59 pasting of a shorthanded and undermanned Manhattan College squad. Led...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

San Francisco hosts Minor and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack's 66-43 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Warriors are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants

Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023

(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, are being sold

PORTLAND, Maine — The video above is a feature on Katie Krall, a player development coach for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced Diamond Baseball Holdings will step in as new owners for the minor league club. DBH owns and operates a number of Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.
PORTLAND, ME
nrinow.news

Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!

That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

