The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
ABC6.com
Bryant’s Kvonn Cramer Hospitalized, Game with Tulane Postponed
Bryant men’s basketball student- athlete Kvonn Cramer is currently in stable condition in intensive care in a Cincinnati hospital. Cramer’s family arrived early Sunday morning to be with him and he will remain in Cincinnati until medically cleared to return home. The rest of the men’s basketball team...
Woonsocket Call
Notre Dame 81, Boston U. 75
BOSTON U. (5-5) Chimezie 1-4 0-0 2, Brittain-Watts 6-14 2-2 19, Harper 1-6 1-2 4, Tynen 1-5 3-4 5, Whyte 4-12 3-4 13, Zink 6-8 1-2 13, Morales 3-3 0-0 8, Brewster 2-2 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Nobili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-16 75. NOTRE DAME (7-2)
Woonsocket Call
Friars take care of business against Manhattan
PROVIDENCE – Many of the Providence College basketball fans who made the late-night trek to the Amica Mutual Pavilion no doubt reveled in the efficiency that was displayed on both ends of the floor in the Friars’ 99-59 pasting of a shorthanded and undermanned Manhattan College squad. Led...
fallriverreporter.com
Fresh off of Division 2 NCAA championship, Fall River native set to coach Division 1 men’s soccer team
SMITHFIELD, RI – Bryant University has announced 2022 NCAA Championship soccer coach Ruben Resendes is the next head coach of Bryant University’s men’s soccer program. Bill Smith, Bryant’s Director of Athletics, made the announcement. “I am incredibly excited to welcome coach Resendes and his wife Kate...
Woonsocket Call
San Francisco hosts Minor and Merrimack
Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack's 66-43 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Warriors are...
iheart.com
Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants
Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
Turnto10.com
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023
(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River native, coach, and local teacher passes away after leukemia battle
A Fall River native who was in the fight for his life is now hopefully at rest and at peace. Those who knew 54-year-old Paul Couto say he was an amazing father and a beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School where he taught for 20 years. Paul graduated from...
WCVB
Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, are being sold
PORTLAND, Maine — The video above is a feature on Katie Krall, a player development coach for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs announced Diamond Baseball Holdings will step in as new owners for the minor league club. DBH owns and operates a number of Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.
nrinow.news
Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
Breeze Airways expanding to 11 destinations at TF Green
The airline said in 2023, it will be adding nonstop and direct service to Los Angeles, Columbus, and Cincinnati.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Providence Was a Clue on Last Night’s Jeopardy—That No One Got
It was a clue for the category "State Capitals." "The Renaissance City & PVD." The answer, of course, was Providence. None of the contestants, however, knew the answer. Rhode Island does have a rich history of contestants on the quiz show. As GoLocal reported in 2021:. After 38 consecutive game-wins,...
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
Turnto10.com
White deer spotted in Burrillville probably has genetic mutation, says zoo
(WJAR) — An NBC 10 viewer shared video of a white deer he spotted in the woods of Mapleville. Roger Williams Park Zoo said the scientific term for the deer's coloring is "piebald." It's a genetic mutation thought to be found in less than 2% of the population in...
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
