TechRadar
How to watch Tell Me Everything online in the UK and abroad
Billed as ITV’s answer to Skins and Euphoria, provocative new drama Tell Me Everything is set to present a truthful look at the issues facing teens today. A launch show for the UK broadcaster's new ITVX streaming service, the six-episode series promises to explore how the mental health of its young characters are impacted by the overbearing presence of social media. Here's how to watch Tell Me Everything online from anywhere for free below.
TechRadar
How to watch Harry & Meghan volume 1 online from anywhere, what time is it on?
Harry and Meghan, the culture war du jour, just went nuclear. First teased in 2020, Harry & Meghan is a six-part documentary chronicling one couple’s transition from infinite wealth and influence to mere mega wealth and influence. Of course, there’s more to it than upper-class people with too much time on their hands having a family feud; press intrusion, race and The Institution are just some of the ingredients that have hyper-charged this long-running saga. Here's how to watch Harry & Meghan online from anywhere.
TechRadar
How to watch A Spy Among Friends online: stream the new ITVX series from anywhere
Starring Guy Pearce as the infamous British double-agent Kim Philby and Damian Lewis as his fellow MI6 spy and devoted friend Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends is a six-part espionage thriller that dramatises Philby's great swindle and explores how the British establishment's upper-class loyalties enabled him to trade their deepest secrets to Russia. Read on as we explain how to watch A Spy Among Friends online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Netflix's Shadow and Bone season 2 release date will make you praise the saints
It's official: Shadow and Bone season 2 is officially launching on Netflix on March 16, 2023. As announced by Netflix on the streamer's social media channels on December 8, the hit fantasy series will return to our screens in the not-too-distant future. Like its predecessor, Shadow and Bone season 2 comprises eight episodes, all of which will be released on launch day.
Android Headlines
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: Chromecast with Google TV
Still looking for something to pick up for the holidays? Well here’s a good idea – the Chromecast with Google TV. It’s one of the best TV Streaming devices on the market today, and it comes in two flavors. There’s an HD version that retails for $29.99, and a 4K version that retails for $49.99. Other than the resolution, these two streamers are identical. Obviously the HD model only does up to 1080p resolution, while the 4K model will do up to 4K resolution.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
TechCrunch
Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15
While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
TechRadar
The Game Awards 2022: how to watch and what to expect from the last big show of the year
If you want to know how to watch The Game Awards 2022, the last big gaming show of the year, then we have you covered. The show should bring long-awaited updates on big titles, game reveals, and a whole host of trailers and announcements. Some awards happen, too, but let's...
Harry and Meghan news: Palace officials ‘weren’t contacted for comment’ over Netflix documentary – latest
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company. The Duke...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
TechRadar
Get Disney Plus for cheap before its massive price hike tomorrow
The price of Disney Plus is about to go up by almost 40% on December 8, and this is your last warning to save big on your subscription before it does. Following in the footsteps of the other best streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus is getting an ad-supported tier on December 8, and when it does the price of the ad-free version will rise from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month (an increase of 37.5%). The new ad-supported tier will be introduced at the service’s current price of $7.99 per month.
Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone
Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
16 "White Lotus" Fans Share Their Theories For Who Will Die In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
TechRadar
PS5 supply issues are 'resolved' in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?
The PS5 shortage has been 'resolved' in Japan and Asia, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year. Speaking at the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan addressed the PS5 availability issues...
TechRadar
It looks like Sony's accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date
It seems like the PlayStation Store has accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date ahead of The Game Awards that are happening this evening, December 8, PST 4:30 pm / GMT 12:30am / AEDT 11:30am. According to the leak, Street Fighter 6 is set to be released on June...
TechRadar
The Rings of Power season 2 adds Game of Thrones and Bridgerton stars to its cast
Amazon Studios has announced eight more cast members for The Rings of Power season 2. In a press release, Amazon revealed the latest bunch of actors who have signed on to appear in recurring roles in its high fantasy series. The octet join seven other actors who recently penned deals to star in The Rings of Power season 2, including Sam Hazeldine, who will replace Joseph Mawle as Adar in the show's next installment.
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
