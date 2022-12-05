The price of Disney Plus is about to go up by almost 40% on December 8, and this is your last warning to save big on your subscription before it does. Following in the footsteps of the other best streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus is getting an ad-supported tier on December 8, and when it does the price of the ad-free version will rise from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month (an increase of 37.5%). The new ad-supported tier will be introduced at the service’s current price of $7.99 per month.

1 DAY AGO