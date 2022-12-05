Idaho Education News welcomes reporter Darren Svan to its staff this week. Svan returns to the newsroom after working more than 20 years for the U.S. military overseas in a variety of positions, from outdoor recreation and facility management to classroom teacher. As an educator, he taught English, journalism and literature for 13 years at Ramstein Middle School in Germany. He holds bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism, and a master’s in education.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO