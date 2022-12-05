ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho EdNews hires former educator and journalist

Idaho Education News welcomes reporter Darren Svan to its staff this week. Svan returns to the newsroom after working more than 20 years for the U.S. military overseas in a variety of positions, from outdoor recreation and facility management to classroom teacher. As an educator, he taught English, journalism and literature for 13 years at Ramstein Middle School in Germany. He holds bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism, and a master’s in education.
Some Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays

Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans.
National mentorship program for aspiring architects, engineers coming to Boise

The ACE Mentor Program — a national organization that helps high schoolers break into architecture, construction and engineering — is coming to the Treasure Valley in January. The first in Idaho, the ACE affiliate program will pair students with industry professionals to get hands-on experience and insight into...
