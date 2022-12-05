ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil

The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade

The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
ARLINGTON, TX

