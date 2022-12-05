Read full article on original website
Weatherford community hosts 2 vigils in 1 day to honor Athena Strand
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Parker County officials hosted two vigils for Athena Strand in Weatherford on Tuesday, which is about 30 miles from where the seven-year-old lived in Paradise. This comes days after authorities said Strand was abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver outside her rural home in Paradise.
Athena Strand’s grief-stricken mother makes first public comments during candlelight vigil
Paradise, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Remembrances vigils continue for little Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed in rural Paradise on December 30. Last night at the First Baptist Church Cottondale thousands gathered for candlelight vigil, where Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy made her first public comments. She thanked the...
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil
The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
Athena Strand's mother delivers moving message while speaking for the first time since 7-year-old's death
COTTONDALE, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who investigators said was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week outside her rural home in Paradise, spoke publicly for the first time since losing her daughter Tuesday night. Maitlyn Gandy thanked thousands of people outside First Baptist...
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
Atmos Energy Says System Did Not Play a Role in Tarrant County Home Explosion
Five days after a home exploded in Westworth Village, Atomos Energy said there was "no evidence" to suggest its system was involved. The city said the investigation continues as to what caused the blast that left one man injured and damaged neighboring homes. On Thursday, Dec. 1, neighbors in the...
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
13-year-old victim's family visits scene of apparent hit-and-run along highway in Fort Worth to plead for public's help
FORT WORTH, Texas — The last time anyone saw Fort Worth teenager Israel Ethan Hernandez alive was when he left his home at 7:39 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022. The family's Ring doorbell camera recorded him on the front porch before he walked away from the house. "Israel was...
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade
The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
Athena Strand's mother speaks publicly for the first time since daughter's death
Maitlyn Gandy spoke to a crowd of thousands at a candlelight memorial at Cottondale Baptist Church on Tuesday night. Strand was kidnapped and killed outside of her Wise County home. Delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to abducting the girl, according to the Wise County Sheriff.
