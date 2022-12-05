ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Vero Beach approves plans to expand municipal marina

The Vero Beach City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal to cancel a planned expansion of the Municipal Marina. The city plans to spend more than $7 million on the project for the marina, which is on the east side of the Indian River Lagoon, just north of the Merrill Barber (Highway 60).
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints

Homeowner and condo associations are created to maintain property values but can sometimes be a source of anxiety and stress for some property owners. This is generating new attention after an HOA president and her husband were fatally shot in Martin County on Saturday. Generally, disputes over small things can...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation

Delray Beach commissioners Tuesday approved plans 3-2 on a project to renovate and reopen Doc's restaurant with an historic designation, along with a three-story office and retail space next door called City Center Delray. Doc's closed in early 2021 after 70 years. "This was a good place to have a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boynton Beach children 'Shop With A Cop'

Dozens of kids in Boynton Beach are going on special shopping trips this week as they "Shop With A Cop." It's the first time the Boynton Beach Police Department program is back in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten students from Crosspointe Elementary School on Wednesday got to see what it's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

