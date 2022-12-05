Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 8th and Madison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 8th and Madison. It happened at 2:57 p.m. today, on Dec. 7. Police say the victim is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are continuing to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
CBS 58
Police pursuit with driver in stolen car ends on freeway; 1 arrested
A Milwaukee police pursuit with a reckless driver in a stolen car ended with an arrest on I-43 on Tuesday.
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
seehafernews.com
Cudahy Police Chase Hits 100 Miles-Per-Hour, Ends With Crash
A police chase that started in Cudahy ended in Milwaukee with a rollover crash. In between, police say, the chase topped out at 100 miles per hour. It started just after noon yesterday at South Whitnall and East Grange. Cudahy Police tried to stop a car, but it sped off.
CBS 58
Investigators seek information on 33rd anniversary of Burlington woman's disappearance
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine County investigators are looking for information regarding a cold case involving a Burlington woman who went missing 33 years ago. Dec. 6 marks 33 years since Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger went missing. Her husband, Tracey Krueger, along with Kerry's parents, reported her missing on Dec. 7, 1989.
CBS 58
Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
CBS 58
High-speed car crash kills 1, injures another
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 12:32 a.m. near Oklahoma and 13th. Police say a 19-year-old Illinois man was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban and was speeding west on Oklahoma and failed to stop at a stop light. The Suburban struck a 2016 Nissan Altima with three people inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sturtevant Kwik Trip road rage shooting, Oak Creek man charged
STURTEVANT, Wis. - Gage Cortez, 24, of Oak Creek faces one count of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after prosecutors say he fired at another driver at Kwik Trip in Sturtevant in a road rage shooting. The crime happened Nov. 29 at the store...
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
Police chase vehicle stolen in armed robbery, one suspect arrested
Milwaukee police were involved in a chase Tuesday night after a vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
