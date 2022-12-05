ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 8th and Madison

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 8th and Madison. It happened at 2:57 p.m. today, on Dec. 7. Police say the victim is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are continuing to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Woman shot dead near 19th and Wright, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7th around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Wright. A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police have a 41-year-old Milwaukee man in custody. Charges are pending...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Cudahy Police Chase Hits 100 Miles-Per-Hour, Ends With Crash

A police chase that started in Cudahy ended in Milwaukee with a rollover crash. In between, police say, the chase topped out at 100 miles per hour. It started just after noon yesterday at South Whitnall and East Grange. Cudahy Police tried to stop a car, but it sped off.
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

High-speed car crash kills 1, injures another

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 12:32 a.m. near Oklahoma and 13th. Police say a 19-year-old Illinois man was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban and was speeding west on Oklahoma and failed to stop at a stop light. The Suburban struck a 2016 Nissan Altima with three people inside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sturtevant Kwik Trip road rage shooting, Oak Creek man charged

STURTEVANT, Wis. - Gage Cortez, 24, of Oak Creek faces one count of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after prosecutors say he fired at another driver at Kwik Trip in Sturtevant in a road rage shooting. The crime happened Nov. 29 at the store...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
KENOSHA, WI

