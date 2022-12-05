Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Apartment complex fire in Airway Heights sends 1 person to hospital, badly damages unit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Firefighters in Airway Heights are trying to figure out what started a fire that forced a family out of their home and put one man into the hospital. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 6th street and firefighters said sprinklers in the building kept the flames from speaking, but one unit was badly damaged.
Police: Man who died on US 2 in Airway Heights had pre-existing medical issue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the man who died on Highway 2 on Friday had a “suspected terminal medical condition.” On Friday, police reported to Highway 2 and Lundstrom Street in Airway Heights, where a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in the center turn lane of the 12700 block of Highway 2...
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOX 28 Spokane
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians. Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls. First armed robbery:. When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Where: Riverfront Park...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
KHQ Right Now
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPD looking for multiple robbery suspects in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for multiple robbery suspects in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police say four people approached a person and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two people robbed a person in front of the P.F. Chang’s. Police say one of the...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Spokane firefighters extinguish blaze in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. Avista responded to the scene to de-energize fallen power lines. Rail traffic...
Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Airway Heights to reduce emergency services on Kalispel Tribe property
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights passed a resolution that will reduce the number of emergency services the Kalispel Tribe can receive. Airway Heights said the Kalispel Tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments, and the city can’t afford the high volume of police and fire calls coming from the property. Albert Tripp, the Airway...
Homeless service providers react to flyers warning of I-90 camp closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Service providers at the I-90 homeless camp are disappointed with how city and county law enforcement are going about distributing information. They say officials want to scare campers more than they want to help them. Leaders say campers already have the information in the flyers that...
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
Spokane police arrest man after more than a dozen shots fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested 45-year-old Benjamin Crofoot after firing a gun in the area of West Spokane Falls Blvd., across from Riverfront Park. Witnesses told KREM 2 News they heard over a dozen gunshots. Police arrived in the area several minutes later. SPD...
Spokane law enforcement hands out notices with intention to close I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Behavioral Health Units with the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office handed out notices telling I-90 homeless campers the camp is closing. The notice comes with a full list of different shelter services and housing alternatives for people living at the camp, including...
Spokane flags lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing. 34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car...
