ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians. Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls. First armed robbery:. When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Where: Riverfront Park...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD looking for multiple robbery suspects in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for multiple robbery suspects in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police say four people approached a person and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two people robbed a person in front of the P.F. Chang’s. Police say one of the...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane firefighters extinguish blaze in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. Avista responded to the scene to de-energize fallen power lines. Rail traffic...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane flags lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing. 34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy