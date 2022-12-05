AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO