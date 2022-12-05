Read full article on original website
Related
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
KKTV
WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town
WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
Colorado has some of the worst drivers in the US
The best drivers in the United States are not from Colorado, according to a new study by QuoteWizard.
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
94kix.com
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
KJCT8
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Walmarts to stop using single-use plastic bags in just a few weeks
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The 2022 Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Colorado Springs, as presented by KKTV 11 News!. A murder case is under investigation in Colorado after the body of a woman was found on Saturday.
Here’s where Colorado stands with COVID-19
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising in Colorado.
Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
westernslopenow.com
December 7, 2022 Forecast First
Scattered showers expected for today along the Colorado and Utah border. These showers will clear up through the end of the work week, but unsettled weather is on its way for the weekend.
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $2.50 in Colorado
Gas prices are dropping, which is good news for holiday travel.
Trifecta of illnesses spreading throughout Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A continual increase in respiratory illnesses throughout the state of Colorado is causing concern for doctors and health officials. “The number of individuals testing positive for flu has gone up exponentially,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth. “And the number of hospitalizations that we’re […]
The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia
Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?. The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.
Snow possible in Denver early next week, snow continues for the mountains
It will be mainly dry for the Denver metro area, but the mountains will continue to see more snow, with perhaps a bigger storm next week.
Comments / 0