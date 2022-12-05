ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO News Channel 13

Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town

WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?

As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

December 7, 2022 Forecast First

Scattered showers expected for today along the Colorado and Utah border. These showers will clear up through the end of the work week, but unsettled weather is on its way for the weekend.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Trifecta of illnesses spreading throughout Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A continual increase in respiratory illnesses throughout the state of Colorado is causing concern for doctors and health officials. “The number of individuals testing positive for flu has gone up exponentially,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth. “And the number of hospitalizations that we’re […]
COLORADO STATE

