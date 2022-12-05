Recycling depot to open in new indoor location Wednesday

Read full article on original website
Stillwater Reservoir west of Yampa in need of expensive repairs
When the 75-foot dam for Stillwater Reservoir was built in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps for the former Yampa Reservoirs Public Irrigation District, it was well constructed to meet engineering standards at the time. But by today’s standards, the dam’s abutments would be addressed differently, said Dana Miller, dam...
Community Agriculture Alliance: Improving soil health and drought resiliency in Routt County
You may have heard by now that the Routt County Conservation District kicked off a new soil health initiative in 2019. Recognizing that our landowners and agriculture producers face significant challenges of drought and unpredictable water supply, the district is uniquely positioned to assist through on-the-ground conservation support. In 2019,...
Guest column: Holloran, Swanson instrumental in library’s growth, development
We would like to take this opportunity to recognize two longtime members of the Bud Werner Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Mike Holloran and Denny Swanson. These two brilliant, passionate and selfless men have served our community for 30-plus years. As 2022 winds down and they retire from their volunteer...
Study puts high dollar amount on Hayden’s canopy
One towering willow tree in Hayden’s Town Park is worth nearly $44,000. Four trees, two willows and two cottonwoods, shading Joyce Cless Memorial Park in the center of town are valued collectively at nearly $90,000. Across the town — which has been designated a Tree City, USA, for 17...
Steamboat Express will suspend taxi service as demand plummets
Formerly known as Go Alpine, Steamboat Express has announced it will suspend its local taxi service while the company evaluates the program over the next 12 months. However, Steamboat Express’ service to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport and Denver will remain unchanged. “With the technology we had in place...
Steamboat, Routt County officials have shortlist for housing authority board openings; final recommendations expected Friday
A joint group of Steamboat Springs City Council members and Routt County commissioners has a shortlist of candidates to appoint on the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board, but the process isn’t over yet. Two commissioners and three City Council members convened as the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Appointments Committee...
Calling Routt County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Pilot & Today your plans for Christmas to be included in our dining guide
The Steamboat Pilot & Today is putting together a dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that will include all restaurants and caterers offering meals through the holidays. The guide will serve as a resource for those looking to grab a meal or support a local business. The guide...
No injuries in accident near Steamboat II neighborhood
Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42. One of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole. The collision involved a 2011 Chevy and an unknown model. No other details...
Springboard for startups: New day planner, social club win Yampa Valley business plan competition
A day planner focused on mindfulness and work-life balance and a new co-working space with a social angle led the pack for the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center’s 2022 business plan competition. “Having this capital from winning the business plan competition is going allow me to do all of the...
Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley
The Museum of Northwest Colorado will host a book signing this week featuring a local author who recounts some of the Yampa Valley’s nearly lost voices and stories. Join author Rita Herold at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave. in Craig, where she will sign her books, “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” and “Hidden History of Routt County,” while meeting with local readers.
Pinning ceremony to honor 3 new Steamboat Springs police officers and a promotion
At 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, the Steamboat Springs Police Department will host a pinning ceremony honoring three new police officers and the promotion of Sarah Larson to records supervisor. “This is the second recruit group to graduate from the academy within the past six months and we’re eagerly looking...
Steamboat City Council finalizes 9% STR tax, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Steamboat Springs City Council passed an ordinance on second reading to impose a new tax on short-term rentals, making way for the city to start collecting the tax on reservations made after Jan. 1. Reservations for this season made before Jan. 1 will not be subject...
The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter
Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
Four lots in Hayden’s planned industrial park are already under contract
Even though it will likely be two years until the sites are actually built, Hayden’s yet-to-be-constructed industrial park already has four of its first 11 building sites under contract. Just these four tenants — one expanding from out of state — could add as many as 55 jobs in...
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman headed east in...
Steamboat wrestling starts season strong at 4-1
Steamboat Springs wrestling began its season at the Golden High School Dual Tournament over the weekend with five matches on Saturday, Dec. 3. Taking a tough 48-33 loss to Alameda to start the tournament, the Sailors were determined to bounce back and finish the competition strong. Steamboat would win its...
Steamboat boys hoops starts 1-2, prepares for home tournament
Following its season opening loss to Lutheran on Thursday, Dec. 1, Steamboat boys basketball split the final two games of the weekend to go 1-2 to start the year. In a tough game against Vista PEAK Prep on Friday, Dec. 2, the Sailors struggled offensively and suffered a 59-19 loss.
Soroco boys basketball goes 0-2 over the weekend
Kicking off the season over the weekend, Soroco boys basketball hit the road to compete in the Manila High School Shootout on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first game of the tournament for the Rams came against Intermountain Christian with Soroco suffering a 56-33 loss. The Rams...
