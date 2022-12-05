Read full article on original website
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Society-altering Respect for Marriage Act likely to create firestorm akin to Roe v Wade
Fifty years after Roe, politicians are sleepwalking into another firestorm; this time, same-sex marriage – an issue that polls show Americans won’t line up to oppose.
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion, gay rights
The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or...
Supreme Court Gay Rights Case Sparks Question About Scientology
Gorsuch probed why the case of Lorie Smith, who refused to make websites for same-sex couples, differs from forcing a writer to pen a speech for Scientology.
