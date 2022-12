As the Ohio State Buckeyes have marched all the way back into the College Football Playoff, in-state bettors have been stuck on the sidelines ahead of the official launch of legalized Ohio sports betting. They won’t have to wait much longer. On Jan. 1, 2023, bettors in the Buckeye State will join those from 31 other states (and Washington, D.C.) who can legally bet on their favorite teams and sports. That includes wagers on in-state college football teams – something that’s currently prohibited in a handful of states, including New York and New Jersey. As of Tuesday, more than a dozen sportsbooks...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO