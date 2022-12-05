Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it
William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
YAHOO!
Clinton County deputy under investigation after losing guns
VICTOR TWP. — An investigation is underway after a Clinton County Sheriff Office deputy lost two guns for more than an hour Sunday. Undersheriff Mike Gute said a deputy who is part of the Clinton County Special Operations team, a special response team whose members keep special tactical equipment with them for faster response times, responded to a call for a high-risk felony search warrant shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
WCAX
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have a possible person of interest in a homicide in Eden. Investigators confirmed Monday that Shawn Rich, 44, of St. Johnsbury, is a possible person of interest in the shooting death of David Peatman, 66, on Thursday. Rich was arrested by...
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
newportdispatch.com
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road
EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
Stabbing in downtown Plattsburgh nightclub; victim’s condition unknown
Nearly 48 hours after the attack, there was no word yet from the Plattsburgh City Police about the victim's condition.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care. US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m. Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Saint Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a 64-year-old man from Saint Johnsbury is facing charges following an incident that took place back in November. The Vermont State Police were contacted regarding an assault that happened on November 26 on Mountain View Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Police allege that Michael Page...
WCAX
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
Barton Chronicle
Man draws suspended sentence for exploiting a vulnerable adult
NEWPORT —Richard LePage, 42, of Barton appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on November 28 and changed his plea to guilty to a charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. When he was first arrested in December, 2005, that charge was coupled with one of grand larceny.
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville woman wanted by police
LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
WMUR.com
Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
