Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home's washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can't even start to hunt for evidence.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Fighting rages across south as Kyiv ‘shells church’ in Melitopol
At least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that is key to the defence of the south – has been occupied by Moscow since March.Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said air defence systems destroyed two missiles, while four reached their targets. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack.He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack with...
Comments / 0