KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier and warm afternoon; another night of fog ahead
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures again climb to around 80 this afternoon after the fog and clouds from earlier today move out of the way for a few hours. That said, more fog returning tonight will again create hazardous driving conditions for most of the area. This fog will move northward from the coastal areas first, to the northern parishes closer to midnight and through the overnight hours. Visibility will drop to less than one quarter of a mile at times. Make sure to use your low beam headlights when driving and slow down on the roads!
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Sulphur man arrested after shot fired into house on Alvin Road
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a bullet was fired into a home on Alvin Road in Carlyss. Deputies found a bullet hole in a bedroom window and found damage from a bullet in the closet door and a dresser, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
