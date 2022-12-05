Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures again climb to around 80 this afternoon after the fog and clouds from earlier today move out of the way for a few hours. That said, more fog returning tonight will again create hazardous driving conditions for most of the area. This fog will move northward from the coastal areas first, to the northern parishes closer to midnight and through the overnight hours. Visibility will drop to less than one quarter of a mile at times. Make sure to use your low beam headlights when driving and slow down on the roads!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO