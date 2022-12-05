Read full article on original website
WPFO
Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
themainewire.com
Maine Republicans Win Fight for Public Hearings on Janet Mills’ $447M Spending Package
State lawmakers debated until late Thursday night over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending proposal, a proposal she wanted the State Legislature to rubber-stamp without public hearings. Forgoing the standard process and skipping public hearings would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support the package, which means minority...
mainepublic.org
A historically diverse group of Maine lawmakers are sworn in for a busy session
The 131st Maine Legislature kicked off its first session on Wednesday, with celebratory gestures toward history and the triumph of Democrats who held their majorities for the third consecutive election. But amid its historic achievement of diversity — including the first Black woman elected as Speaker of the House in...
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act
Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
mainepublic.org
Top legal officers for Maine announce collaboration to protect abortion access
The U.S. District Attorney for Maine and state Attorney General Aaron Frey say they're collaborating to ensure access to abortions in Maine. McElwee says U.S. district attorneys have a new role in protecting access in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade. "And so our hope is...
mainepublic.org
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
proclaimerscv.com
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Spend Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Without Public Hearings
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants state lawmakers to approve her plan to spend nearly half a billion dollars in taxpayer money without first holding public hearings. But some Republican lawmakers say they won’t support Mills’ request to pass the spending package on an emergency basis, as she has requested.
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
wabi.tv
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
mainepublic.org
Advocates call for the permanent expansion of the child tax credit in Maine
As Congress negotiates a year-end tax package, progressive activists in Maine are urging the state's delegation to make a temporary expansion of the child tax credit permanent. The COVID pandemic prompted Congress to boost the credit in last year from $2,000 per child to $3,000, plus another $600 for kids...
mainepublic.org
Panel says more funding needed for Maine emergency system on the brink of crisis
A legislative commission is recommending that Maine set aside $70 million annually for the next five years to cover a shortfall in funding for emergency medical services. The panel says nearly one-third of those funds should be dedicated toward EMS services that are at immediate risk of failing due to a lack of funding and few volunteers.
police1.com
Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
mainepublic.org
Mills set to announce her administration's plan for heat aid this week
Community Action Agencies around the state say they are anxious to see Gov. Janet Mills' plan for heat aid for residents, which is due to be announced this week. York County's Community Action Corporation says heat aid applications have increased by 40% as home heating and electricity costs squeeze residents financially. Agency Director Jackie Watson says many of her clients might need extra help filling their heating tank this winter.
mainepublic.org
A housing crisis for asylum-seekers is getting more dire as federal funds dry up, aid groups say
On a recent afternoon, Christina Bondonga, an outreach worker with Freeport Community Services, was checking in on asylum-seeking families at a roadside motel in Freeport, knocking on doors and chatting with people in the hallway. "Basically, I’m like the first contact for everything," Bondonga said. "Things about [the] hospital, immigration...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
mainepublic.org
Flu cases in Maine double for second week in a row
For the second week a row, flu cases in Maine have more than doubled. According to the latest state CDC surveillance report, more than 3,400 cases have been reported this season, compared to last week's total of roughly 1,600. Hospitalizations for the flu have more than tripled over the past...
mainebiz.biz
New program to help address shortfall of affordable rentals
Maine has only half the affordable housing units it needs to meet the needs of its lowest-income residents, but a new Maine State Housing Authority program is helping Maine cities and towns, regional planning groups and new developers create more affordable rental housing. Genesis Fund, a nonprofit, mission-based financial institution...
mainepublic.org
Coastal resilience grants flow to Maine conservation projects
Several Maine conservation projects got big boosts from federal funding awarded this week by NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The National Coastal Resilience Fund is designed to improve and restore coastal habitats, and help communities prepare for flooding and intense storms linked to climate change. The Kennebec...
