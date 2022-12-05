ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Madison Pike in Fort Wright

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries.
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

Covington road closures set for Saturday

Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Winton Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Report of a crash on Winton Road and West North Bend Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus, unknown injuries. emergency crews are responding.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, OH

