FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Madison Pike in Fort Wright
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the...
linknky.com
Covington road closures set for Saturday
Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Winton Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Report of a crash on Winton Road and West North Bend Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus, unknown injuries. emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Kilby Road and US 50 in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash at Kilby Road and US 50 in Whitewater Township. Injury status is unknown, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Premier Way in West Chester
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Premier Way in front of Queen City Harley in West Chester. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on ramp from I-275 to I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on ramp from I-275 to I-71 in Montgomery. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
Fox 19
NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thole Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 6294 Thole Road in Anderson Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
