Flint, MI

abc12.com

Community mourns loss of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning the sudden death of one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. Nolden was known for his passion for the Vehicle City. The Flint native graduated from Flint Central High School and after earning his college degree, went on to teach at Flint Community Schools. Wanting to help the city he loved, he turned to politics, serving on the Flint City council before being elected to the Genesee County Commission in 2014.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Genesee County assistant prosecutor Khary Hanible to take Joseph Farah's seat on the Genesee County Circuit Court bench. Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring. Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
VASSAR, MI
abc12.com

Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Opening date for Liberty Bridge announced, Vets Bridge not working

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City is still down to just two of its four bridges. Veterans Memorial Bridge is still stuck upright after opening for marine traffic. And the Liberty Bridge is closed for ongoing construction. "I think based on the last couple days with the other bridge...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital. RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point. But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID-19 uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U.S.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

House fire leaves serious damage on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused damage to a home in Flint this afternoon. The home in the 700 block of Huron Street near Grand Traverse Street on the city's south side caught fire around 4 p.m. Investigators say the house was occupied, but no one was there when...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in 'Club Sunoco' murder ordered to stand trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A murder trial has been scheduled over the March shooting death of a man at the Flint gas station dubbed "Club Sunoco." Court records show the trial for Marquon Jackson will begin Jan. 18. He's accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Khogaly Mozzaffar at the Sunoco...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend. Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

North Road Elementary Principal returns from deployment

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - After an 11-month deployment abroad, a Fenton elementary principal is finally taking her seat in the office tonight. Major Stefanie Roberts is a longtime veteran of both the military and education, with five deployments under her belt. "It's an honor to be chosen for principal of...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge. Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.
LENNON, MI
abc12.com

Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems. Skycam images...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up according to a newly published study

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up 245% among youth ages 6 to 18 years old, according to the results of a 20 year national study published this week in Clinical Toxicology. The study was conducted between years 2000 and 2020, when records of nearly 340,000 poison control cases...
FLINT, MI

