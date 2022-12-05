FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning the sudden death of one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. Nolden was known for his passion for the Vehicle City. The Flint native graduated from Flint Central High School and after earning his college degree, went on to teach at Flint Community Schools. Wanting to help the city he loved, he turned to politics, serving on the Flint City council before being elected to the Genesee County Commission in 2014.

FLINT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO