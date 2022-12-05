Read full article on original website
Genesee County commissioner, Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden has died
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Longtime Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Ellen Ellenburg, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners vice chairwoman, said her heart aches with the death of Nolden, who was affectionately known as BB. “BB dedicated his life to making...
Community mourns loss of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning the sudden death of one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. Nolden was known for his passion for the Vehicle City. The Flint native graduated from Flint Central High School and after earning his college degree, went on to teach at Flint Community Schools. Wanting to help the city he loved, he turned to politics, serving on the Flint City council before being elected to the Genesee County Commission in 2014.
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Genesee County assistant prosecutor Khary Hanible to take Joseph Farah's seat on the Genesee County Circuit Court bench. Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace...
Midland County commissioner recount ends with Dorrien winning race by nine votes
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a five-vote difference in a Midland County Commissioner race. While the vote total changed for one candidate, the outcome stays the same. The general election was nearly a month ago and results continue to be certified across the country. Arizona certified its results...
Crim Fitness Foundation race and training director taking his final lap
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change at the top for one of the most beloved events in the Flint Community has come. Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro said there's a lot in store for next year, including his farewell from leading the event. "I may be a spectator...
Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring. Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
Opening date for Liberty Bridge announced, Vets Bridge not working
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City is still down to just two of its four bridges. Veterans Memorial Bridge is still stuck upright after opening for marine traffic. And the Liberty Bridge is closed for ongoing construction. "I think based on the last couple days with the other bridge...
Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital. RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point. But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID-19 uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U.S.
House fire leaves serious damage on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused damage to a home in Flint this afternoon. The home in the 700 block of Huron Street near Grand Traverse Street on the city's south side caught fire around 4 p.m. Investigators say the house was occupied, but no one was there when...
Suspect in 'Club Sunoco' murder ordered to stand trial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A murder trial has been scheduled over the March shooting death of a man at the Flint gas station dubbed "Club Sunoco." Court records show the trial for Marquon Jackson will begin Jan. 18. He's accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Khogaly Mozzaffar at the Sunoco...
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County
NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend. Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
North Road Elementary Principal returns from deployment
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - After an 11-month deployment abroad, a Fenton elementary principal is finally taking her seat in the office tonight. Major Stefanie Roberts is a longtime veteran of both the military and education, with five deployments under her belt. "It's an honor to be chosen for principal of...
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge. Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.
Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
Tuscola County man is sentenced to prison following January drunk driving crash
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - An emotional sentencing in a drunk driving case, where the victim's family feared the defendant would get a relatively light jail term. A 24-year-old woman died in the Tuscola County crash in January. The driver of the vehicle pleaded no contest to a charge that could...
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems. Skycam images...
Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up according to a newly published study
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up 245% among youth ages 6 to 18 years old, according to the results of a 20 year national study published this week in Clinical Toxicology. The study was conducted between years 2000 and 2020, when records of nearly 340,000 poison control cases...
