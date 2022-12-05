REAL ID compliance deadline pushed back again

The enforcement date for REAL ID compliance has once again been pushed back. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday the deadline has been extended by two years to May 7th of 2025. The credential allows for air travel access and military base entry. Sarah Jackson is the REAL ID project manager in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. She said some Kentuckians may think they will never fly, but it’s important to plan for life’s events.“You don’t always know that you may never fly. You know, what happens when your grandchild graduates from a military installation or a military academy and you suddenly have great pride and want to fly. You know you’re gonna need to fly to see him or her get that honor,” said Jackson.To obtain a REAL ID an initial in-person appointment at one of more than 30 regional driver licensing offices is required along with documents for identification, proof of social security, and two proofs of address.In Kentucky, residents have the option to choose between a standard or REAL ID-compliant version of their driver’s license, permit, or identification card.Jackson said once the in-person appointment is conducted and the application made, renewals often require no traveling.“You now for the first time ever in Kentucky have the option to renew online or to renew by mail. So, I do want to encourage people. It’s just that initial meeting. You never have to bring those documents to us again unless, for instance, you have an address change,” said Jackson.Currently, 17% of Kentuckians with state-issued driving and identification credentials have a REAL ID version.Here's a more thorough explanation of requirements from Sarah Jackson with Kentucky State Transportation: