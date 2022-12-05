Points and pins: Erie County high school Top Performers for Dec. 2-10

The PIAA's 2022-23 winter sports season began Dec. 2. Here are some of the best performances by high school athletes from Erie County from that weekend through this week.

Boys basketball

Jake Sambuchino, Cathedral Prep: He was one of three Ramblers who scored 10 points during their 65-29 win against Franklin.

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek: His double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Huskies win 42-39 at Mercyhurst Prep. ... The West Virginia University football recruit also totaled 17 points for the Huskies when they defeated Fairview 49-38 during the Tigers' season-opening tournament.

Jesse Jong, Erie First Christian: He scored 19 points for the Eagles, who won 65-48 against Fort LeBoeuf.

Demetris Crosby, North East: The freshman scored 23 points when the Grapepickers defeated Corry 61-43.

Logan Kibbe, Seneca: His five 3-pointers comprised the brunt of his 17 points when the Bobcats beat Harbor Creek 64-42 at Fairview's tournament.

Andreas McCullum, Erie High: His team-high 14 points were vital to the Royals' 47-45 victory over Fairview during the Tigers' season-opening tournament.

Landon Wayne, Northwestern: His 15 points were part of the Wildcats' 61-37 win against George Junior Republic at Lakeview's season-opening tournament.

Shaun McCausland, Mercyhurst Prep: His 23 points were nearly enough to outscore Ohio's Urban Scholars when the Lakers beat them 79-25 at Neshannock's tournament.

Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois: His two 3-pointers, part of a 16-point performance, were vital when the Braves edged Commodore Perry 38-36 during Union City's tournament.

Anthony Collins, Erie First Christian: His 21-point effort helped the Eagles beat the host Union City Bears 52-36.

Carter Crozier, North East: He scored a team-high 15 points in the Grapepickers' season opener, a 50-41 win vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the Falcons' tournament.

Honest Olango, Erie High: His 15 points were the most for the Royals when they beat Seneca 63-52 during Fairview's tournament.

Avery Collins, Erie First Christian: His 13 points were the most for the Eagles during their 54-42 victory vs. Commodore Perry at Union City's season-opening tournament.

Josh James, Union City: The former PIAA golf champion had 13 points for the Bears during their 42-28 season-opening victory vs. Iroquois.

Kamden Kramer, McDowell: His 16 points were part of the Trojans' 56-39 win over Northgate at Mt. Lebanon's tournament.

Rylan Smith, Corry: His 25 points were a game-high when the Beavers defeated Cochranton 62-53.

Girls basketball

Jessica Hetz, McDowell: Her 17 points were the most for the Trojans when they won 58-31 at Cambridge Springs. ... She formerly made three 3-pointers amid her total of 13 when the Trojans beat Hampton 48-38 at Seneca Valley's tournament.

Gracie Belfiore, Iroquois: Although she only scored six points, they were the most for the Braves when they ended a 38-game losing streak with a 16-13 victory vs. Youngsville.

Hope Garrity, Fairview: The Edinboro University recruit totaled 23 points, including six three-pointers, during the Tigers' 56-40 win against Northwestern. ... She formerly totaled 16 points when they beat Cochranton 44-15 at Harbor Creek's tournament.

Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek: Her 16 points contributed to the Huskies' 45-37 win at Lakeview. ... She scored 18 points when the Huskies beat rival North East 56-27 during their season-opening tournament. … Her 16 points were the most for any player during the Huskies' season-opening 67-23 victory over Cochranton.

Brooke Wienczkowski, Union City: She scored 12 points for the Bears during their 46-37 victory against the rival Seneca Bobcats.

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep: The junior scored a game-high 20 points when the Ramblers beat New York's Bishop Kearney 54-47.

Meghan Konkol, Seneca: Her 10 points led a balanced scoring effort for the Bobcats when they won 37-31 over Union City at Meadville's tournament.

Kaycee Porter, Corry: Her 12 points were part of the Beavers' 37-17 win against Reynolds at Northwestern's tournament.

Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern: She scored 22 points for the Wildcats when they won 57-31 over Saegertown in their own tournament. … Her 28 points outscored Reynolds when the Wildcats opened that same tournament with a 67-19 win.

Addie Biel, Cathedral Prep: Her 22-point performance highlighted the Ramblers' debut as a program, a 70-36 victory vs. New York's Cardinal O'Hara.

Bre Heidt, Fairview: Her game-high 17 points helped the Tigers beat the North East Grapepickers 53-30 at Harbor Creek's season-opening tournament.

Brooke VanTassel, Union City: Her 20 points nearly matched Union-Rimersburg's total when the Bears won 50-24 at Meadville's tournament.

Lauren Konkol, Seneca: She had a game-high 21 points for the Bobcats, who beat Meadville 65-35 during the Bulldogs' tournament.

Caylen Spano, McDowell: Her game-high 15 points helped the Trojans top Seneca Valley 50-43 in overtime during their tournament game at Harmony.

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep: Her 26 points were the most for the Lakers when they routed Slippery Rock 56-8 at the Rockets' season-opening tournament.

Wrestling

Lucas Phelps, North East: The Grapepickers' 145-pounder recorded their fastest fall (41 seconds) during their 60-18 dual win over Seneca.

Kyle Myers, Fort LeBoeuf: The 189-pounder totaled 21 points en route to a technical fall when the Bison beat Saegertown 47-19.

Story Buchanan, Girard: He was the gold medalist for the Hickory Invitational Tournament's 152-pound division.

Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf: The 215-pounder for the Bison was a Hickory Invitational Tournament titlist thanks to his 2-1 tiebreaker decision in the division's championship match.

Magnus Lloyd, General McLane: The former state junior champion finished first in the 189-pound weight class at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.

Kyler See, North East: The 121-pound freshman, in his varsity debut, pinned each of his five opponents during the Grapepickers' appearance in Greenville's Sheetz Kickoff Classic.

Van Ward, Union City: The 107-pound freshman recorded four victories, including three via falls, when the Bears opened their season at the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville.

Hockey

Braeden Martin, McDowell: He scored twice and assisted on a third goal for the Trojans, who won 4-1 over West Allegheny at Coraopolis.

