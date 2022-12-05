ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years for beating girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years for beating his girlfriend. Jason Allyn Axtell plead guilty to beating his girlfriend. The two got into an argument in their car Dec. 5, 2021, which resulted in Axtell striking her several times. When they returned to their Holly Springs home, he sat on top of the victim, grabbed her throat and applied enough pressure that she had difficulty breathing.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping

A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father

On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
VILLA RICA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man. The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Man Charged with Impregnating a 12 Year Old Family Member Enters Guilty Plea

An Adairsville man charged with impregnating a 12-year-old family member entered a guilty plea in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Courtney Derrell Spears was arrested by Adairsville Police Department in April following a month-long investigation. Spears was charged with child molestation, rape, and incest. Spears was charged and arrested for having sex with a female under the age of 16. The juvenile was discovered to be pregnant last November after a doctor’s visit for what was first thought to be an unknown illness. After a complex and lengthy investigation, the suspect, Spears, was DNA tested via a search warrant. The DNA test result showed that Courtney Spears was the father of the child.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Duluth man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man has plead guilty to several charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. John David Ross Gould was arrested after an investigation into a separate individual present at the riot, Jonathan Davis Laurens. Laurens said Gould had been with him at the riot when he was interviewed by the FBI. During the interview, agents saw a number of text messages from Gould to Laurens, including a selfie in the Rayburn Room at the Capitol taken Jan. 6.
DULUTH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA

