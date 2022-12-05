An Adairsville man charged with impregnating a 12-year-old family member entered a guilty plea in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Courtney Derrell Spears was arrested by Adairsville Police Department in April following a month-long investigation. Spears was charged with child molestation, rape, and incest. Spears was charged and arrested for having sex with a female under the age of 16. The juvenile was discovered to be pregnant last November after a doctor’s visit for what was first thought to be an unknown illness. After a complex and lengthy investigation, the suspect, Spears, was DNA tested via a search warrant. The DNA test result showed that Courtney Spears was the father of the child.

