Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years for beating girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years for beating his girlfriend. Jason Allyn Axtell plead guilty to beating his girlfriend. The two got into an argument in their car Dec. 5, 2021, which resulted in Axtell striking her several times. When they returned to their Holly Springs home, he sat on top of the victim, grabbed her throat and applied enough pressure that she had difficulty breathing.
More than 100 accused Atlanta street racers chose between plea deal or harsher punishment
ATLANTA, Ga. — Dozens of accused street racers were given an opportunity to enter a plea Wednesday at the Fulton County Courthouse. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the courthouse Wednesday and said some of the accused street racers accepted responsibility and took the plea deal offered by Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping
A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
Fulton grandmother who ‘poisoned’ toddler with meth sentenced to life in prison
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After two trials, a Fulton County grandmother is heading to prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, according to prosecutors. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday that Tonya Monroe has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
Man exposed himself to employee at metro Atlanta Home Depot, sheriff’s office says
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify a man accused of exposing himself recently to an 18-year-old female Home Depot employee in Hiram. Police have not identified the victim or said where in the store the incident happened. The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect...
gradickcommunications.com
Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father
On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man. The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.
6 years later | Grandmother sentenced to life without parole in murder of 9-month-old grandson
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 9-month-old grandson, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday. Tonya Monroe was sentenced by Judge Emily Richardson. She was found guilty on Nov. 11, 2022, for the...
wbhfradio.org
Man Charged with Impregnating a 12 Year Old Family Member Enters Guilty Plea
An Adairsville man charged with impregnating a 12-year-old family member entered a guilty plea in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Courtney Derrell Spears was arrested by Adairsville Police Department in April following a month-long investigation. Spears was charged with child molestation, rape, and incest. Spears was charged and arrested for having sex with a female under the age of 16. The juvenile was discovered to be pregnant last November after a doctor’s visit for what was first thought to be an unknown illness. After a complex and lengthy investigation, the suspect, Spears, was DNA tested via a search warrant. The DNA test result showed that Courtney Spears was the father of the child.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duluth man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man has plead guilty to several charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. John David Ross Gould was arrested after an investigation into a separate individual present at the riot, Jonathan Davis Laurens. Laurens said Gould had been with him at the riot when he was interviewed by the FBI. During the interview, agents saw a number of text messages from Gould to Laurens, including a selfie in the Rayburn Room at the Capitol taken Jan. 6.
valdostatoday.com
Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation
DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
wrganews.com
27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges
A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say
Preliminary autopsy results have determined the woman had been stabbed to death, according to a police report.
Fight outside Walmart in Cobb erupts into gunfire, leaves 1 injured
A large police presence has been reported around a Cobb County Walmart just north of Marietta.
AG: Former GA school superintendent, wife plead guilty on racketeering, theft charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have pleaded guilty on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed...
Comments / 2