Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit News
NFL picks, Week 14
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
Bucs Actives/Inactives: One of Brady’s favorite targets not playing against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of Monday night’s primetime game against the New Orleans Saints, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets will be inactive against the rivals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that seven players will be inactive tonight, including tight end Cameron Brate. After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, the […]
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Ready for Thursday Night Football
Skowronek (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports. Coach Sean McVay revealed Monday that Skowronek was tending to a shoulder injury, which resulted in limited listings on Monday's estimated practice report and after Tuesday's walkthrough. On Wednesday, Skowronek was labeled a full participant at Wednesday's jogthrough and now is ready to roll Week 14. With both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) sidelined this past Sunday against the Seahawks, Skowronek earned his second-highest snap share of the season (97 percent) but turned the elevated workload into just two catches (on three targets) for 30 yards.
Years after retiring from UCLA football, Dolphins’ Phillips ‘grateful’ to be back home
Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows his stint at UCLA will always be a part of his story. It was a time that strained him not only physically but mentally, and culminated in his retirement from football after a string of injuries.
CBS Sports
Rams' Lance McCutcheon: Officially questionable
McCutcheon (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports. McCutcheon logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Monday due to a shoulder injury that's already cost him one contest. Brandon Powell (illness) is also questionable, so the Rams' passing attack, which already has Matthew Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) on IR, may be without two more weapons against Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
NFL games today: Raiders vs Rams kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
Comments / 0