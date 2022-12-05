Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Action News Jax
Jaguars' Lawrence sits out practice with sprained big toe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't practice Wednesday because of a sprained big toe on his left foot, but coach Doug Pederson expects the second-year pro to get on the practice field later in the week and potentially play at Tennessee. Lawrence was...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Wednesday
These last few days have been filled with a lot of emotions following the A.J. Brown revenge game, and the firing of former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson shortly thereafter. However, it’s time to turn the page and shift the focus back to the task at hand, which is...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Daboll matches wits with Sirianni as Giants host Eagles
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles can book a spot in the playoffs with either a win or tie Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette on Monday night
Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 13. The Buccaneers kicked a field goal on their opening possession of their game. The three points were somewhat disappointing considering they went 72 yards on 16 plays over 8:35.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Expected to Play Thursday vs. Rams
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Currently listed as questionable due to a sore calf/quad, Jacobs’s status was never really in doubt. The 24-year-old played through the injury in last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 144 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. That outing was Jacobs’s sixth 100+ yard rushing performance of the year, tied for the second most in a single season in Raiders franchise history.
Scouting the Latest Commitments: Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, & Brandyn Hillman
Director of Scouting Steven Bailoni breaks down commitments from top 2023 prospects Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, and Brandyn Hillman
The Vikings finally started utilizing blitzes vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is in an interesting spot. They have been really successful in preventing teams from scoring points but they are not great in allowing yards. Despite being 20th in points allowed per game with 23.3, they are 31st in yards allowed with 398.7 per game. Only their opponent on Sunday the Detroit Lions allows more.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
deGrom sees Rangers' vision for future, not loss-heavy past
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
