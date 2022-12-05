Car involved in Cudahy police chase later crashes near Veterans Park on Milwaukee lakefront

A stolen car involved in a police chase in Cudahy that reached speeds of 100 mph later crashed Monday afternoon on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park in Milwaukee, authorities said.

Cudahy police were called shortly after noon by a man who said three people inside a car pointed guns at him near the intersection of South Whitnall Avenue and East Grange Avenue, according to a news release from Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot.

The caller gave a detailed description of the vehicle and within minutes, officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over, according to the release.

The driver sped off, heading northbound on I-794 from East Edgerton Avenue and going more than 100 mph, prompting Cudahy police to stop chasing the car at East Howard Avenue in St. Francis because of safety concerns, police said.

The car then crashed near Veteran's Park along Milwaukee's lakefront about 12:24 p.m. after witnesses saw it run red lights and flip over.

Two men, ages 23 and 24, and one woman, 19, all from Milwaukee were arrested after the crash, police said. Inside the car, which had been reported stolen out of Illinois, investigators found two guns, the release stated.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene. The Fire Department reported taking one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force is assisting with the investigation, according to Cudahy police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.