INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d be contemplating their playoff possibilities during their bye week. Instead, a disastrous season has them on the verge of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and are working with a revamped and short-handed staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday. And when Indy returns to work next week, more changes could be coming. “We’re going to look at everything — no position in particular, but everybody — and look and see what we think is going to be best,” Saturday said following last week’s 54-19 drubbing in Dallas. “I told the guys we’ve got a four-week season. That’s almost a quarter of the season, and it’s for all the marbles. So we need the best 11 on the field.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO