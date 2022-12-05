ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Ashton Kutcher Tears Up While Describing His Twin Brother’s Brush With Death

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTKm0_0jYMDky100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zKgO_0jYMDky100 Michael and Ashton Kutcher in 2013.

Ashton Kutcher gets vulnerable as he shares for the first time about a health crisis in his family.

On an episode of “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” a new docuseries on Paramount+ where notable names sit down with Dr. Agus to discuss personal health issues, t he “That ’70s Show” star describes a terrifying moment when his twin brother Michael was in the hospital.

“... Suddenly my dad comes, picks me up, and it’s like, ‘You’re going to go see your brother.’ And I’m like … everything is not okay,’” Ashton recalls as his eyes tear up.

“And he flatlines in the room,” he continued. “And I know that noise because now I’ve been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go, and then it flatlines out and they’re like ... grabbing me and they take me out and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going [on]?’”

Although the teaser clip ends there, in the trailer for the show, the brothers are seen sharing a tender moment in which they grab each other’s hands.

In a 2019 interview with US Weekly , Michael, who has cerebral palsy, talked about a near death experience he had when he was a kid. He told the outlet that he was also diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at age 13, meaning his heart grew four times the size of a normal one. He was told he only had a few weeks left to live, and soon after, he went into cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, he got a last minute heart transplant from a donor, which saved his life.

The trailer (below) also gives a sneak peak into Ashton discussing his own health condition.

“I was unable to walk and suddenly can’t see...” Ashton said in the trailer. “When you have this face to face with death, you instantly lock in to: ‘what are you doing with today.’”

Earlier this year, Ashton revealed on an episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” that three years ago he had a rare form of vasculitis — an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of blood vessels.

He later clarified on Twitter that his vision and hearing were temporarily affected, and he experienced balance issues. He noted that he has “fully recovered” since.

The first three episodes of “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” will premiere on the platform on Dec. 6.

Comments / 12

Cricket Cricket
2d ago

Anytime when a family start dealing with critical condition like heart issues things get pretty serious. I remember when my own brother went into a cardiac arrest and was rushed into the hospital it shook all of us up tremendously. I love Ashton Kutcher and I am looking forward to seeing the series.

Reply
4
Related
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
msn.com

Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything

Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them

Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’

A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
HuffPost

HuffPost

222K+
Followers
12K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy