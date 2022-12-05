ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis Central Appraisal District hit with ransomware attack

By Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Officials with the Travis Central Appraisal District said their office was hit with ransomware attack Monday that shut down phone lines and an online chat system.

The appraisal district believes it was hit by Royal ransomware, said Cynthia Martinez, a spokesperson with the district. The agency did not say if a specific ransom demand had been made. Ransomware typically refers to software that blocks access to a network or a system or causes some other type of problem.

On Tuesday, Martinez said the agency was still working on restoring the network and answering property owners' emails as quickly as possible. It was unclear how long it would take for full restoration.

Monday's attack came just week after the Dallas Central Appraisal District was hacked, shutting down its website, servers and email for more than two weeks.

The Travis Central Appraisal District provides appraisal values for all properties in Travis County . An appraisal value determines how much a home is worth, which is then used to calculate property tax bills.

County officials said the attack has not affected property tax bills and payments. The website and online property search are also not affected, officials said in a written statement.

Martinez said because the agency diversified where its information is stored, it is still largely able to continue operations.

Staff members continue to be able to answer property-related questions and process homestead exemption applications, although response times might be delayed, officials said.

Property owners with questions about their property tax bills should contact the Travis County Tax Office, officials said.

“We are working with the appropriate agencies to resolve this issue,” Travis County Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler said in a statement. “At this time, we do not have an estimate on how long it will take to restore our network.”

Travis County property owners who need to contact the appraisal district are encouraged to do so at csinfo@tcadcentral.org .

American-Statesman reporter Shonda Novak contributed to this report.

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

