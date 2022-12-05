ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Could Aaron Judge Sign with Red Sox? Boston Has Engaged with AL MVP

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MWY8_0jYMDiCZ00

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees free agent outfielder Aaron Judge have reportedly been in contact, Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo reports.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly been in touch with free agent Aaron Judge, Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo reports.

Cotillo noted that the Red Sox are not 'one of the most aggressive teams' pursuing the free agent.

Judge has engaged in contract negotiations with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

Last week, ESPN reported that the team that wins the Judge sweepstakes will likely be the team willing to give the 30-year-old a nine-year contract .

If Judge were to crossover to enemy lines and play for the Red Sox, it would certainly add a lot of juice to a historic rivalry. However, Cotillo notes that Judge may be out of the Red Sox' price range, and it seems unlikely that the Sox and Judge agree to a deal at this time.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts leaves Red Sox, signs massive deal with San Diego Padres

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have a big hole to fill on their roster. Xander Bogaerts is leaving town, signing with the San Diego Padres.Bogaerts' deal is reportedly worth $280 million over 11 years, according to multiple reports.According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were nowhere close to retaining their start shortstop.Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said earlier this offseason at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that Bogaerts was the team's top choice at shortstop this offseason. But over the weekend, as the Baseball Winter Meetings got underway in San Diego, it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s Yankees frustration comes out during free agency: ‘Turn the fans against me’

Aaron Judge’s latest honor comes with an ominous warning for the Yankees. Judge was named the Time Athlete of the Year on Tuesday after he hit an American League record 62 home runs last season for the Yankees. Breaking that record could be the last thing he does in pinstripes. In the accompanying Time article, Judge offered some rare insight into his free-agency thinking and took a shot at the Yankees for their decision to reveal the details behind their failed extension talks before last season. Previous 1 of 2 Next Before Opening Day and Judge’s deadline to reach a contract extension, GM Brian Cashman held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
999
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy