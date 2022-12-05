ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Hurts
2d ago

The suspect closely resembles Vasquez down to the jacket, yet the sneakers don't match. If Vasquez was arrested later that night, he had to change his sneakers. Something seems off about this situation.

Turnto10.com

Mansfield police looking for two men wanted in assault, robbery

Mansfield police said they’re looking for two men who beat up a third man on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the communications center got a 911 call at about 1:22 p.m. for a robbery taking place at 4 South Main St. Investigators said the assailants were two men in their...
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence Police said a man was stabbed Wednesday night in an attempted robbery on Weybosset Street. Police told NBC 10 News a man was approached by two to three men who demanded money from the victim shortly before 9 p.m. According to police, when the man refused, he was stabbed approximately twice in the back.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Authorities arrest second suspect in Cumberland shots fired disturbance

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police and members of the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect believed to be involved in a shots fired disturbance in October. Authorities said 37-year-old Miguel Silva was arrested at a North Providence residence on Wednesday morning. He...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Man charged in case sparking Amber Alert separately accused of striking officer with ATV

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was arrested and charged in connection with hitting a veteran officer while driving an ATV in early November. Police said 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral of Fall River, is accused of hitting a police officer with an ATV on Robeson Street on Nov. 4. Cabral allegedly dragged the officer several hundred feet while trying to flee a traffic stop.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk police surveil neighborhoods for car theft, catch a break in

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Seekonk Police Department released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent car thefts throughout Seekonk and its neighboring communities. Over the past several weeks, the areas surrounding Seekonk have seen a surge in car thefts. Investigators began to patrol neighborhoods where recent thefts were suspected.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
People

Massachusetts Man Found Dead In Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection With His Death

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death A missing Massachusetts man whose body was left in a basement freezer for more than a week has been identified by family as John Wayne Potter — and authorities believe his roommates attacked and restrained him before his death. Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death and are accused of holding...
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Person arrested for illegally being inside Brown University residence hall

(WJAR) — A "suspicious person" was arrested for illegally being inside of a Brown University residence hall over the weekend. Brown University's Department of Public Safety told NBC 10 News a student reached out to the department on Sunday about a suspicious person in a campus residence hall. Upon...
WGAU

Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer

LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
LOWELL, MA

